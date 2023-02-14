The New Jersey rock act the Gaslight Anthem will open the summer concert season at the Outer Harbor with a concert at 7:30 p.m. May 20. Opening are Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe.

General admission tickets start at $20; VIP tickets will also be sold and will include two free drinks, access to the VIP tent, priority seating and front-of-stage access.

The band's presale starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 15; sign up for it on the Gaslight Anthem website at thegaslightanthem.com. A presale for Seneca Gaming Club members (with access code) starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 16. The general on sale begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.

Only tickets sold via tixr.com will be accepted at the door. For more information and to order tickets, visit buffalowaterfront.com/events/gaslight-anthem.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Parking is free in the lots adjacent to the venue and are first come, first served.

This marks the second season for the summer concert series that returns to the Lakeside Event Lawn at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd., the space near what will become a permanent amphitheater called Lakeside Pavilion. Future concerts for 2023 will be announced.