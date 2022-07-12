 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Boss is back: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band to play KeyBank Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Bruce Springsteen in concert at First Niagara Center (copy)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played to a sold-out crowd at First Niagara Center on Feb. 25, 2016.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

The Boss will return to Buffalo.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band announced a KeyBank Center show for March 23. It is the legendary rocker's first Buffalo visit – and the band's first North America tour – since 2016.

Given the heavy interest anticipated for the show, Ticketmaster has announced its Verified Fan program will be the chief way to access tickets. Registration to become a Verified Fan runs through July 17 at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen, although there's no guarantee all Verified Fans will receive a code to buy Springsteen tickets.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Ticketmaster Verified Fans will then be able to purchase tickets to Springsteen in Buffalo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27 at ticketmaster.com as availability allows. Ticketmaster has linked an FAQ for the ticket-buying process, too.

People are also reading…

The night Buffalo met Bruce Springsteen - again

The night Buffalo met Bruce Springsteen - again

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play before thousands of fans tonight in First Niagara Center, continuing a string of shows in Buffalo that dates back almost 40 years. Buffalo got one of its first glimpses of The Boss on May 23, 1978, in Shea’s Buffalo, as he toured in support of his album “Darkness on the

Should the show not sell out in the four-hour window, general on-sale tickets will be available at 3 p.m. the same day. The concert is expected to sell out quickly.

Springsteen & the E Street Band released "Letter to You" in 2020; it was Springsteen's 20th studio album, but his first with the E Street Band since 2014's "High Hopes." "Western Stars," Springsteen's 2019 release, was recorded without the backing band.

The Boss' last visit to Buffalo came Feb. 25, 2016, at then-First Niagara Center. According to Setlist.com, Springsteen's first show locally came in 1975 at Kleinhans Music Hall. He played War Memorial Auditorium in 1980, where he returned in 1984 for his "Born in the U.S.A." tour. Look back at Dale Anderson's 1978 review of Springsteen's visit to Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Jeff Miers’ Soundcheck: Why I waited so long to watch ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

Jeff Miers’ Soundcheck: Why I waited so long to watch ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

We celebrated a dear friend’s birthday a few days back by throwing a party, breaking out the 7-foot home theater screen and digital projector, and streaming “Springsteen on Broadway” via Netflix. The special documenting Springsteen’s 236-gig stand at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York debuted in mid-December. I’ve been a fanatic for more than 35 years. And yet,

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West files trademark to open YZYSPLY retail stores

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News