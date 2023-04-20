Masked country singer Orville Peck, ventriloquist Terry Fator and the dates for the 28th annual Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival are among the event announcements this week. Here's a look, listed by event date.

Terry Fator. 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda). Tickets are $62, $72, $82 and $112 (rivieratheatre.org).

Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival. 2 to 8 p.m. July 23 and 30 at MLK Park (the side lawn of the Buffalo Museum of Science). The Buster Williams Quartet has been announced as the July 23 headliner with more acts to come. Free.

"Carmina Burana." The North American premiere of a production by La Fura Dels Baus is at 8 p.m. July 29 in the Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 21. Reserved seats start at $25 (ticketmaster.com, Artpark box office).

Boy George and Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin. July 29 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 21 (livenation.com).

Orville Peck. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 in the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. Tickets start at $29.50 general admission, $49.50 for front of stage (standing), $65 for reserved seats, and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 21 (ticketmaster.com, Artpark box office).

The Mallett Brothers. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern (326 Amherst St.). $10

Richard Marx and Yacht Rock Revue. 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. Tickets are $20 general admission, $39 front of stage (standing), $49 reserved and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 21 (ticketmaster.com, Artpark box office).

Soul Asylum. 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda). Tickets are $49 (rivieratheatre.org).

Donny Osmond. 9 p.m. July 22 on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 21 (ticketmaster.ca).

Matt Rife. 9 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 21 (ticketmaster.ca). Show is for ages 18 and older.

3 free concerts, plus flash sale announced by Erie County Fair The Erie County Fair will be held from Aug. 9-20 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg.

By venue

Erie County Fair (5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg) has announced three new Grandstand concerts that are free with paid admission to the fair: Chubby Checker on Aug. 9, The Guess Who on Aug. 17 and The Spinners on Aug. 18. Admission tickets go on sale starting July 1 at ecfair.org.

Batavia Downs has put tickets on sale for two tribute shows and a Silent Disco. 22K Magic – A Tribute to Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars, Sept. 2 (tickets are $15); Rick Alviti’s Tribute to Elvis, Sept. 9 ($30 VIP, $20 general admission); and Silent Disco, Sept. 16 ($20). Concerts are in the Park Place Room (8315 Park Road, Batavia). bataviaconcerts.com