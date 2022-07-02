Tedeschi Trucks Band fans asked to bring food donations to July 12 concert at Artpark

Fans are asked to bring along non-perishable food items to donate when they come to the Tedeschi Trucks Band concert July 12 at Artpark.

The band is collaborating with Artpark and Osteria 166/Stockthefreezer.com to host a food drive that night to benefit FeedMore WNY.

The items most needed are cereal, peanut butter and other nut butters, canned tuna or chicken, canned soups, stews and chili; canned fruit and vegetables, canned or dried beans, pasta, rice, spaghettis sauce, baby food, baby formula and diapers.

“We know they have big hearts and a huge fan base,” said Dave Wedekindt, vice president of concerts and marketing at Artpark, “so with more than 5,000 fans expected for the concert, we knew we could make a difference together and help our neighbors in need.”

Opening for the Tedeschi Trucks Band are Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Tickets are still available at the Artpark box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

