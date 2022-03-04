T-Pain to open Outer Harbor Concert Series

A new Outer Harbor Concert Series will open on May 29 with a performance by Grammy Award-winning hip-hop and R&B star T-Pain.
The concert is the first in the inaugural series taking place on the Lakeside Event Lawn at 825 Fuhrmann Boulevard, the space near what will become a permanent amphitheater called the Lakeside Pavilion. Future concerts for 2022 will be announced. The pavilion is expected to be finished by fall 2023.
Tickets are on sale now through TXIR via buffalowaterfront.com/events/ohtpain. The cost is $24 general admission, $49 VIP with access to a preferred viewing area, two complimentary drinks and a VIP tent. Other VIP tickets range from $99 to $324 and include such perks as a merchandise package or meet-and-greet. Full details are on the TXIR ticketing site.
Only tickets issued directly through TIXR will be accepted at the door.
Support Local Journalism
Thursday night’s second-last Canalside concert was, without question, Buffalo’s most vast and lusty summer dance party. The line-up, ranging from mega-hit hip-hop, to keys-propelled jazz, featured headlining T-Pain with two local openers – The Buffalo Spell and Radarada. Some said at the concert that 25,000 were in attendance. Before T-Pain’s time on stage that estimated number jumped to 40,000
Parking lots open at 4 p.m. and gates at 5 p.m. The lots adjacent to the venue are free to event ticket holders on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional street parking is available along Fuhrmann Boulevard.
In 2016, T-Pain performed a free concert at Canalside that drew such a large crowd that admittance was closed. When an overflow crowd broke through fencing to get to the concert site and police were called, T-Pain implored from the stage, “Please don’t break down the gates, cuz they will stop the show." The concert did finish and no arrests were reported.
The Buffalo stop is one of 19 announced on T-Pain's "The Road to Wiscansin Tour," which will find the six-time Grammy winner traveling to cities on a school bus that he has transformed into his "Nappy Boy Gaming Center," named after his company as well as his label, Nappy Boy Entertainment. The multi-faceted entertainer also was the first winner of the Fox series "The Masked Singer," has starred in such films as "Furious 7" and was most recently the singing voice of Tom in the 2021 animated movie "Tom & Jerry."