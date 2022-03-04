T-Pain to open Outer Harbor Concert Series

Thursday night’s second-last Canalside concert was, without question, Buffalo’s most vast and lusty summer dance party. The line-up, ranging from mega-hit hip-hop, to keys-propelled jazz, featured headlining T-Pain with two local openers – The Buffalo Spell and Radarada. Some said at the concert that 25,000 were in attendance. Before T-Pain’s time on stage that estimated number jumped to 40,000

In 2016, T-Pain performed a free concert at Canalside that drew such a large crowd that admittance was closed. When an overflow crowd broke through fencing to get to the concert site and police were called, T-Pain implored from the stage, “Please don’t break down the gates, cuz they will stop the show." The concert did finish and no arrests were reported.

The Buffalo stop is one of 19 announced on T-Pain's "The Road to Wiscansin Tour," which will find the six-time Grammy winner traveling to cities on a school bus that he has transformed into his "Nappy Boy Gaming Center," named after his company as well as his label, Nappy Boy Entertainment. The multi-faceted entertainer also was the first winner of the Fox series "The Masked Singer," has starred in such films as "Furious 7" and was most recently the singing voice of Tom in the 2021 animated movie "Tom & Jerry."