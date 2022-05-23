Summer Guide: Community concerts fill the air with music

Outdoor summer concerts are coming – full throttle – for a season of shows every week, in every musical category at many stellar venues. One of the best things about our summer concerts is the lengthy list of weekly community-based concerts – many of them free.

But first, some practical advice. When heading to a concert at an outdoor venue, remember to dress for when the temperature dips after the sun has set, before the notes of the final encore song are played. And, conversely, remember sunscreen, hat and a cover-up from the sun to avoid sunburn.

MONDAYS

These free concerts are held Monday evenings through the summer in Veterans Memorial Community Park (7000 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls), with the exception of a special Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 2.

Concerts start at 6:30 p.m. with local opener, headliner at 8 p.m. unless noted. Food will be available; coolers are permitted but no outside alcohol. Service dogs are permitted.

June 27: Turnstiles, Billy Joel tribute

July 2: 2 to 10 p.m. Independence Day Celebration with Storm, Out on the Tiles (Led Zeppelin tribute), Grand Illusion (Styx tribute), Strange Magic (ELO tribute); followed by fireworks

July 11: Elton Rohn, Elton John tribute, 6:30 p.m. (no opener)

July 18: Queen Nation with Rock Angel

July 25: The BBC Band, Flipside

Aug. 1: Strictly Hip, Meg and the Vandals

Aug. 8: Chicago Authority, the USA Band

Aug. 15: Nerds Gone Wild, Yacht Fathers

Aug. 22: Escape (Journey tribute), Learn to Fly (Tom Petty tribute)

Blue Mondays, Hennepin Park Gazebo

Now in its 28th season, Blue Mondays is a free concert series running from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays from July 11 until Aug. 8 inside the gazebo at Fourth and Center streets in Lewiston. Playing inside the gazebo will be:

July 11: The Growlers

July 18: Diane Kallay Band

July 25: The Blues All-Star Band

Aug. 1: Soul Committee

Aug. 8: Doug Yeomans

WEDNESDAYS

The Wednesday Night Canal Concert Series runs from June 22 to Aug. 31 at Gateway Harbor Park (Sweeney and Webster streets, North Tonawanda). Concerts start at 6 p.m. with music wrapping up at 10. The park also hosts a Foodtruck Thursday series with live music from 5 to 8 p.m. from June 9 until Sept. 1; that schedule is yet to be announced.

Here is the lineup for the free Wednesday series:

June 22, Boogie Monsters, the Yachtfathers

June 29, Reset to Vinyl, The BBC Band

July 6, Mo Porter, Chicago Authority

July 13, Dave Constantino Band, Who Are You

July 27, Seventh Sign, Hair Nation

Aug. 3, The Release, Thurman Brothers

Aug. 10, Hot Daddy Rocks, and Grand Illusion

Aug. 17, All Star Project, Flipside

Aug. 24, A-List, Nerds Gone Wild

Aug. 31, Anatara, Hit 'N Run

This outdoor concert series is held in the grove picnic area at Banchetti by Rizzo’s (550 N. French Road, Amherst). It starts at 5:30 p.m. You can make a table reservation or find a chair. There is a $5 cover and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Call 691-4045 to reserve.

June 1: Party of Nine

June 8: Yachtfathers

June 15: Hit 'N Run

June 22: Flipside

June 29: Nerds Gone Wild

July 6: DoubleShot

July 13: Reset 2 Vinyl

July 20: Party of Nine

July 27: Hit 'N Run

Aug. 3: Nerds Gone Wild

Aug. 10: Flipside

Aug. 17: Boys of Summer

Aug. 24: West of the Mark; The PRIME Project

Aug. 31: Route 66

Live at Larkin, now in its 10th season, is a free concert series running from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays from June 8 until Aug. 31. Bands perform on a stage under the large, covered wooden boardwalk structure, visible – and within earshot – for those cavorting on the lawn, near Filling Station and visiting the food trucks. Larkin Square also has music at Food Truck Tuesdays.

On the stage for Live at Larkin will be:

June 8: Vitamin D

June 15: Farrow & Friends

June 22: Talking Dead Heads

June 29: Sportsman’s Americana Music Foundation Night with Twang Gang

July 6: Universal Phunk

July 13: A special ticketed event TBA

July 20: Critt & the Buffalo Music Club

July 27: Organ Fairchild

Aug. 3: Zuri Appleby, Curtis Lovell

Aug. 10: Miller & the Other Sinners

Aug. 17: Alex McArthur sings Stevie Wonder

Aug. 24: Grosh

Aug. 31: Brothers for Life: A Tribute to Jerry Livingston

River Fest Park (249 Ohio St. near Michigan Avenue) is the place for food vendors, open-air fun and a free Wednesday night concert series from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The shows are produced by Valley Community Association. Organizers request that no food or drink be brought to the park. Here is the lineup:

May 25: Supercharger

June 1: 5's Are Wild

June 8: Flipside

June 15: Breakaway

June 22: Crash Cadillac

June 29: Back to the Bars

July 6: Mystery Jukebox

July 13: Breakaway

July 20: Hit 'N Run

July 27: 5's Are Wild

Aug. 3: Stoneflower

Aug. 10: Joe and the Schmoes

Aug. 17: West of the Mark

Aug. 24: Flipside

Sept. 7: Hit 'N Run

THURSDAYS

Thursday & Main

Buffalo Place, the folks who once gave the city Thursday at the Square, has produced the "Thursday & Main" concert series since 2019. These double-billed concerts are from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from June 9 to July 28 at Fountain Plaza on Main Street between Chippewa and West Huron streets. The lineup of mostly local bands is being finalized; check for updates on this giant happy hour of live music, food, dancing and socializing. This year's food vendors are in place and include Jack Rabbit, the Lunch Box and Fat Bob's Smokehouse, on a rotating basis.

WEEKDAYS

One M&T Plaza

The free M&T Bank Plaza Event Series, launched in 1969, is in front of One M&T Plaza on Main Street between Eagle and North Division streets. The lunchtime series is a big draw and happens from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday featuring local dancers, bands and comedians. The schedule is to be announced.

VARIOUS

Party on the Portico, Buffalo History Museum

This annual summer series is a 21-and-over event where you can enjoy craft beer and live music in a gorgeous outdoor setting overlooking Mirror Lake. Held from 5:30 to 10 p.m., new this year is a DJ set from 9 to 10 p.m. While you're there, take some time to explore exhibits. Tickets are $10 for members or $20 general admission (or $50 series pass) and include one complimentary drink ticket.

June 17: PA Line & DJ Lil’ Gabby

July 15: Grosh

Aug. 19: Vitamin D and Vinny DeRosa.

This outdoor concert series is set on the lawn at the Kenan Center Gardens (433 Locust St, Lockport). Free-admission attendees can bring nonalcoholic picnics. An optional $10 ticket includes access to a VIP tent and beer garden. In case of rain, concerts move inside to the Taylor Theater. The concerts are from 6 to 8 p.m.; the Kenan House Gallery will be open during the event with free admission.

June 4: Welcome Distraction

July 9: The Strictly Hip

Aug. 13: Vitamin D

Sept. 10: GirlCrush+

