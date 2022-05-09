Summer Concert Guide: Jeff Miers' top 10 outdoor concerts

Khruangbin with Men I Trust

6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston; $49.50 - $70.

Texas trio Khruangbin’s local debut has been a beacon to me throughout the winter, an imagined space I travel to where the sun is shining and the people are joyful, as bassist Laura Lee, guitarist Mark Speer and drummer Donald Johnson bathe us in their jubilant blend of soulful psychedelia and lithe Thai-funk.

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown

6 p.m. June 14 at Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston; $19 - $42.

New Orleans music is synonymous with carefree exuberance and seriously deep grooves. Since Trombone Shorty’s Artpark debut in 2018, the Threauxdown has become a highly anticipated event. This year’s lineup is stacked with both legends and next generation ambassadors of the New Orleans sound, including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank & the Bangas, Big Freedia, George Porter & Dumpstaphunk, Cyril Neville and the Soul Rebels. It’s about to get funky in Lewiston.

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour

7:30 p.m. June 18 at Darien Lake Amphitheatre; $22.50 - $129.50.

What makes this show particularly enticing is the presence of vocalist/keyboardist Michael McDonald, who joins founding members Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons and long-serving guitarist John McFee in a lineup that covers the soulful roots rock of the early years and groundbreaking R&B/rock fusion of McDonald-era albums such as “Minute by Minute” and “Takin’ It To the Streets.”

Moe.

6 p.m. July 7 at Lakeside Event Lawn, Outer Harbor; $24-$49.

A Moe. homecoming is on the cards, and now more than ever, one of Buffalo’s most successful exports could use some love from the city of good neighbors. The band is playing an abbreviated tour with the help of Schleigho guitarist Suke Cerulo and Percy Hill keyboardist Nate Wilson. They will temporarily fill the void left by founding member Chuck Garvey, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in November.

Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

6 p.m. July 15 and 1 p.m. July 16 in the Cobblestone District; $25 single day/$40 two-day pass.

Over the past five years, the Cobblestone Live Festival – presented on several stages in the Cobblestone District – has evolved into a must-see summer event, one that seamlessly blends national touring acts with some of the best artists Buffalo has to offer. This year's lineup includes Misterwives, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & The UN, The Hip Abduction and Doom Flamingo.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Nicole Atkins

6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Artpark Amphitheater,450 S. 4th St., Lewiston; $37 - $67.

There have been many versions of Elvis Costello over the years – the taut, wired new waver, the country swing romantic, the elegant (but tormented) balladeer, the collaborator to the likes of Paul McCartney, Burt Bacharach and the Roots, the full-throated vocalist fronting a string quartet. But Costello, the bandleader who rocks like a house on fire, has long been the eye of the creative hurricane. And it’s that Costello who crafted “The Boy Named If” during the pandemic, an album that will be the centerpiece of the Artpark concert.

Goose

6 p.m. June 8 at Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston; $41.50 - $49.

Two full sets of Goose, with no opener. The Connecticut-born quartet has been building its WNY audience brick by brick, starting out in the clubs – and even recording a live album at Nietzsche’s – and building a local buzz to match its rising national reputation. Be there to witness a band seizing its moment.

Metallica with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills

6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Highmark Stadium; $52.50 - $245.

Metallica, perhaps the greatest American heavy metal band ever, is playing only two stadium shows this summer, and both with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills. Buffalo is getting one of those shows. What more do you need to know?

Bidwell Parkway Summer Concert Series

7 p.m., June 21 - Aug. 9, Bidwell Parkway; free.

One of the best live music vibes in Buffalo is in the Elmwood Village on eight consecutive Tuesdays in the heart of the summer. The whole 2022 lineup looks great, but I’m going with the June 28 appearance by George Caldwell & Star People, an ensemble composed of 716 jazz royalty, including pianist Caldwell, saxophonist Bobby Militello and drummer John Bacon, Jr.

Buffalo Porch Fest

1 to 6 p.m. May 21, Elmwood Village; free.

Since its maiden voyage in 2013, Buffalo PorchFest has evolved into major Elmwood Village event, featuring dozens of bands and artists performing in low-key, intimate settings on the front porches of community members. It’s always a great time, and offers music lovers an opportunity to check out our town’s musical talent.

