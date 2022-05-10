Summer Concert Guide: Jeff Miers' top 10 indoor concerts

Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels

8 p.m. July 25 at Keybank Center; $125 - $300.

The reformation of Rage Against the Machine – twice delayed by the pandemic – still comes at an appropriate and opportune time. The band’s blend of hip-hop, funk and hard rock was groundbreaking when it first emerged in the early 90s, and sounds downright prophetic in the present tense. And the on-point activism in Zack de la Rocha’s song texts could’ve been ripped from the headlines any time between 2016 and today. Fierce, intelligent and fearless, RATM matters in 2022.

Howard Jones and Midge Ure

8 p.m. July 7 at Asbury Hall, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $39.50 - $45.

Nostalgia is only truly dangerous if one chooses to dwell in it 24/7, eschewing any further explorations into the music of the day in favor of the warm, comfortable blanket of gauzy recollection. Howard Jones and Midge Ure – best known as a deeply impactful member of new wave/synth-pop pioneers Ultravox, though his work as a solo artist (and, briefly, a member of Thin Lizzy) is also notable – represent some of the most enduring synth-based music of the 80s. They're worth an indulgence in nostalgia.

The War on Drugs with Lo Moon

8 p.m. June 11 at Artpark's Mainstage Theater, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston; $39.50 - $75.

Speaking of nostalgia, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” 2021’s grandiose, epic-fueled release by the War On Drugs, might have come across as nothing more than a love letter to '80s rock, alternative and left-leaning pop, were it not for the strength of the songwriting and the irony-free delivery of singer and guitarist Adam Granduciel. Deftly navigating the treacherous DMZ between cliche and classicism, TWOD come out victorious, with an album that is designed for a space like Artpark’s Mainstage Theater.

Pat Metheny Side-Eye

8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Asbury Hall, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $60 - $75.

The ever shapeshifting jazz luminary returns with his latest project, a lithe trio that features keyboardist Chris Fishman and drummer Joe Dyson.

Jack White with Cherry Glazerr

7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Artpark's Mainstage Theater, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston; $85 - $105.

Jack White is kicking off his summer like a man on fire with a sneering contempt for fire extinguishers. He’s just released a beautiful, brash and bizarre album, “Fear of the Dawn,” and he’s got a second album on tap, which could hit the public sphere prior to his Artpark concert. This show will likely boast a set comprising White’s heaviest and strangest music yet. That’s saying something. White concerts are a cell phone-free zone, so either don’t bring yours, or be prepared to stow it in a lockable pouch.

Death Cab for Cutie with Illuminati Hotties

8 p.m. July 11 at Artpark's Mainstage Theater, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston; $50 - $90.

The quintessential indie-rock band returns to our neck of the woods for what, one hopes, will be another in a long line of epic performances that includes unforgettable stops at Kleinhans Music Hall in 2012 and Rockin’ at the Knox in 2019, on the grounds of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

The Tea Party

7 p.m. July 16 and 7 p.m. July 17 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $35.

Our long and rewarding relationship with this Canadian trio has been in need of some nurturing over the past few years, for obvious reasons. Twin nights at the Town Ballroom, replete with new music from the “Blood Moon Rising” album – released in the U.S. as the twin EPs “Black River” and “Sunshower” – should do the trick.

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets with Tommy McLain and CC Alcock

8 p.m. June 11 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $30-$35.

The elegant, timeless and indelible songwriting of Nick Lowe meets the spooky surf-informed musical muscularity of Los Straitjackets in the Cobblestone District. This one is can’t miss.

Spoon

8 p.m. July 7 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $38.

With a new album, “Lucifer on the Sofa,” that represents a rejuvenated band basking in the pleasures of simply existing, Britt Daniel and Spoon will leave Austin, Texas behind and hit the road this summer. The band will offer local fans a rare, intimate encounter, most likely with a setlist favoring the urgent, excellent new record.

James McMurtry with Betty Soo

7:30 p.m. June 16 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St.; $22- $25.

A veteran purveyor of wry, intelligent and insightful story-songs, James McMurtry is touring this summer in support of his outstanding – even by his standards – new album, “The Horses and the Hounds.”

