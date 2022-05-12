Summer Concert Guide: Concerts by venue

Looking to see what concerts are at your favorite summer venue? Let us help. Here is a list by venue along with a selection of music-related special events.
ARTPARK
450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets through box office, artpark.net, ticketmaster.com. Mainstage shows are indoors with reserved seating.
May 18: Needtobreathe, Patrick Droney (Mainstage)
May 27: Modest Mouse, the Cribs (Amphitheater)
May 28: The Head and the Heart, Jade Bird (Mainstage)
May 29: Lake Street Dive, Devon Gilfillian (Amphitheater)
June 7: Bon Iver (Mainstage)
June 8: Goose (Amphitheater)
June 9: Chvrches (Mainstage)
June 11: The War on Drugs with Lo Moon (Mainstage)
June 14: Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown. (Amphitheater)
June 18: Strawberry Moon Festival with Blue Rodeo, Pamyua
June 21: Patti LaBelle (Amphitheater)
June 28: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Antibalas (Amphitheater)
July 2: Flogging Molly and the Interrupters, the Skints, Tiger Army (Amphitheater)
July 5: Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket (Amphitheater)
July 9: BPO plays “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” (Mainstage)
July 11: Death Cab for Cutie, Illuminati Hotties (Mainstage)
July 12: Tedeschi Trucks, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon (Amphitheater)
July 27: Bleachers, Beabadoobee (Amphitheater)
July 29: Weird Al Yankovic (Mainstage)
July 31: Earth, Wind & Fire (Amphitheater)
Aug. 1: Khruangbin (Amphitheater)
Aug. 9: Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nicole Atkins (Amphitheater)
Aug. 10: Ziggy Marley’s Live Tribute to His Father, Kazayah (Amphitheater)
Aug. 16: Backroads Blues Festival with Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Amphitheater)
Aug. 18: Brantley Gilbert (Amphitheater)
Aug. 21: Jack White (Mainstage)
Aug. 23: Dispatch, O.A.R., G. Love (Amphitheater)
Aug. 31: Boy George, Culture Club (Amphitheater)
Sept. 3: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Twen (Amphitheater)
Artpark’s New Music in the Park series: July 26, So Percussion with Shodekeh; July 10, Nusantara Arts; July 14, Jakhabrakha plus the film “Earth”; July 16, Squonk Opera; July 24, Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop; Aug. 7, Windsync; Aug. 13, JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band.
BATAVIA DOWNS
Rockin’ the Downs series, Trackside, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Gates open at 5 p.m. bataviaconcerts.com
June 17: Tommy DeCarlo, Rudy Cardenas
June 24: Finger 11
July 1: Get the Led Out
July 8: Theory
July 15: Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, the Grass Roots
July 22: Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot
July 29: 38 Special
Aug. 5: The Machine: Pink Floyd Tribute
Aug. 12: Mike DelGuidice & the Big Shot
Aug. 19: Dire Straits Experience
DARIEN LAKE
9993 Allegeny Road, Darien Center. livenation.com
June 18: Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald
June 25: Morgan Wallen
July 1: Josh Groban
July 2: Big Time Rush
July 3: Backstreet Boys
July 5: Cheer Live
July 8: Dierks Bentley
July 9: Train
July 14: Why Don’t We
July 15: Thomas Rhett
July 24-27: Kingdom Bound
July 31: Pitbull
Aug. 14: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan
Aug. 20: “Encanto” sing-along film concert
Aug. 25: Wiz Khalifa, Logic
Aug. 27: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan
Sept. 20: Shinedown
Sept. 27: Five Finger Death Punch
ERIE COUNTY FAIR
5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Concert tickets include free admission to the fair on the day of event. ecfair.org
Aug. 10: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute; free
Aug. 11: Riley Green
Aug. 12: Grand Funk Railroad; free
Aug. 13: Halestorm
Aug. 14: Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, Lonestar
Aug. 15: Zach Williams; free
Aug. 16: Happy Together Tour
Aug. 18: Nelly
Aug. 19: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
HIGHMARK STADIUM
One Bills Drive, Orchard Park. ticketmaster.com
July 23: Garth Brooks
Aug. 10: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Aug. 11: Metallica with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills
KEYBANK CENTER
Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. 855-4444, keybankcenter.com.
May 14: Justin Bieber
June 11: John Mulaney
July 17: New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue
July 25: Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels
Aug. 26: Bill Burr
OUTER HARBOR
Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. buffalowaterfront.com, tixr.com
May 29: T-Pain
June 2: Jimmie Allen
June 11: Tyga
June 24: Ja Rule
July 7: Moe.
July 10: Taking Back Sunday, Hot Rod Circuit
July 23: Nas
Sept. 17: deadmau5 with Nero, Kasablanca, Blackgummy
SPECIAL EVENTS
Taste of Country, June 17 at Sahlen Field. With Tim McGraw, Billy Currington, Walker Hayes, OsbornNash.
DJ Pauly D’s Beach Bash, Noon to 6 p.m. June 19. Sunset Bay Beach Club, 1028 S. Shore Drive, Irving.
Shaq’s Bass All Stars, 7 p.m. June 24. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. With Herobust B2B Riot Ten, Crankdat, Jeanie.
Cobblestone Live, July 15-16 in the Cobblestone District. With Misterwives, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & the UN, the Hip Abduction and more.
Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival, July 24 and July 31 outside the Buffalo Museum of Science-MLK Park. Free
Northwest Jazz Festival, Aug. 26-27 along Center Street, Lewiston. With Stacey Kent on Aug. 26; Emmet Cohen Trio and Joey DeFrancesco Trio on Aug. 27. Free
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts, Aug. 28. Buffalo Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive.
Rock the Gates Festival, Noon, June 4 at 12 Gates Brewing Co., 80 Earhart Drive, Amherst. With the Glorious Sons, Brother Elsey, AppleJack and more.