Summer Concert Guide: Concerts by venue
top story topical

Summer Concert Guide: Concerts by venue

Looking to see what concerts are at your favorite summer venue? Let us help. Here is a list by venue along with a selection of music-related special events.

Blackberry Smoke Artpark

Natural beauty surrounds the concert setting at Artpark in Lewiston.

ARTPARK

450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets through box office, artpark.net, ticketmaster.com. Mainstage shows are indoors with reserved seating.

May 18: Needtobreathe, Patrick Droney (Mainstage)

May 27: Modest Mouse, the Cribs (Amphitheater)

May 28: The Head and the Heart, Jade Bird (Mainstage)

May 29: Lake Street Dive, Devon Gilfillian (Amphitheater)

June 7: Bon Iver (Mainstage)

June 8: Goose (Amphitheater)

June 9: Chvrches (Mainstage)

June 11: The War on Drugs with Lo Moon (Mainstage)

June 14: Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown. (Amphitheater)

June 18: Strawberry Moon Festival with Blue Rodeo, Pamyua

June 21: Patti LaBelle (Amphitheater)

June 28: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Antibalas (Amphitheater)

July 2: Flogging Molly and the Interrupters, the Skints, Tiger Army (Amphitheater)

July 5: Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket (Amphitheater)

July 9: BPO plays “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” (Mainstage)

July 11: Death Cab for Cutie, Illuminati Hotties (Mainstage)

July 12: Tedeschi Trucks, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon (Amphitheater)

July 27: Bleachers, Beabadoobee (Amphitheater)

July 29: Weird Al Yankovic (Mainstage)

July 31: Earth, Wind & Fire (Amphitheater)

Aug. 1: Khruangbin (Amphitheater)

Aug. 9: Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nicole Atkins (Amphitheater)

Aug. 10: Ziggy Marley’s Live Tribute to His Father, Kazayah (Amphitheater)

Aug. 16: Backroads Blues Festival with Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Amphitheater)

Aug. 18: Brantley Gilbert (Amphitheater)

Aug. 21: Jack White (Mainstage)

Aug. 23: Dispatch, O.A.R., G. Love (Amphitheater)

Aug. 31: Boy George, Culture Club (Amphitheater)

Sept. 3: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Twen (Amphitheater)

Artpark’s New Music in the Park series: July 26, So Percussion with Shodekeh; July 10, Nusantara Arts; July 14, Jakhabrakha plus the film “Earth”; July 16, Squonk Opera; July 24, Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop; Aug. 7, Windsync; Aug. 13, JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band.

Tommy DeCarlo

Tommy DeCarlo, who sings with the band Boston, opens the 2022 Batavia Downs Rockin' at the Downs outdoor concert series on June 17.

BATAVIA DOWNS

Rockin’ the Downs series, Trackside, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Gates open at 5 p.m. bataviaconcerts.com

June 17: Tommy DeCarlo, Rudy Cardenas

June 24: Finger 11

July 1: Get the Led Out

July 8: Theory

July 15: Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, the Grass Roots

July 22: Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot

July 29: 38 Special

Aug. 5: The Machine: Pink Floyd Tribute

Aug. 12: Mike DelGuidice & the Big Shot

Aug. 19: Dire Straits Experience

Best of 2016: Harry Scull Jr. (copy) Josh Groban

Josh Groban returns to Darien Lake where he last performed in 2016.

DARIEN LAKE

9993 Allegeny Road, Darien Center. livenation.com

June 18: Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald

June 25: Morgan Wallen

July 1: Josh Groban

July 2: Big Time Rush

July 3: Backstreet Boys

July 5: Cheer Live

July 8: Dierks Bentley

July 9: Train

July 14: Why Don’t We

July 15: Thomas Rhett

July 24-27: Kingdom Bound

July 31: Pitbull

Aug. 14: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan

Aug. 20: “Encanto” sing-along film concert

Aug. 25: Wiz Khalifa, Logic

Aug. 27: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan

Sept. 20: Shinedown

Sept. 27: Five Finger Death Punch

Halestorm publicity

Rock band Halestorm will play the Erie County Fair on Aug. 13.

ERIE COUNTY FAIR

5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Concert tickets include free admission to the fair on the day of event. ecfair.org

Aug. 10: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute; free

Aug. 11: Riley Green

Aug. 12: Grand Funk Railroad; free

Aug. 13: Halestorm

Aug. 14: Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, Lonestar

Aug. 15: Zach Williams; free

Aug. 16: Happy Together Tour

Aug. 18: Nelly

Aug. 19: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Metallica rocks KeyBank Center (copy)

After consistently selling out arena shows in Buffalo, Metallica will next perform at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Pictured are lead singer James Hetfield, left, Kirk Hammett and drummer Lars Ulrich.

HIGHMARK STADIUM

One Bills Drive, Orchard Park. ticketmaster.com

July 23: Garth Brooks

Aug. 10: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Aug. 11: Metallica with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills

KEYBANK CENTER

Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. 855-4444, keybankcenter.com.

May 14: Justin Bieber

June 11: John Mulaney

July 17: New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

July 25: Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels

Aug. 26: Bill Burr

Jimmie Allen Outer Harbor

Country singer Jimmie Allen plays the Outer Harbor on June 2.

OUTER HARBOR

Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. buffalowaterfront.com, tixr.com

May 29: T-Pain

June 2: Jimmie Allen

June 11: Tyga

June 24: Ja Rule

July 7: Moe.

July 10: Taking Back Sunday, Hot Rod Circuit

July 23: Nas

Sept. 17: deadmau5 with Nero, Kasablanca, Blackgummy

Smiles at Pappy Martin Masten Jazz Festival, Pt. 2

The free Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival returns with two days of live music outside of the Buffalo Museum of Science-MLK Park.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Taste of Country, June 17 at Sahlen Field. With Tim McGraw, Billy Currington, Walker Hayes, OsbornNash.

DJ Pauly D’s Beach Bash, Noon to 6 p.m. June 19. Sunset Bay Beach Club, 1028 S. Shore Drive, Irving.

Shaq’s Bass All Stars, 7 p.m. June 24. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. With Herobust B2B Riot Ten, Crankdat, Jeanie.

Cobblestone Live, July 15-16 in the Cobblestone District. With Misterwives, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & the UN, the Hip Abduction and more.

Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival, July 24 and July 31 outside the Buffalo Museum of Science-MLK Park. Free

Northwest Jazz Festival, Aug. 26-27 along Center Street, Lewiston. With Stacey Kent on Aug. 26; Emmet Cohen Trio and Joey DeFrancesco Trio on Aug. 27. Free

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts, Aug. 28. Buffalo Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive.

Rock the Gates Festival, Noon, June 4 at 12 Gates Brewing Co., 80 Earhart Drive, Amherst. With the Glorious Sons, Brother Elsey, AppleJack and more.

