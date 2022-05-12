Summer Concert Guide: Concerts by venue

Looking to see what concerts are at your favorite summer venue? Let us help. Here is a list by venue along with a selection of music-related special events.

ARTPARK

450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets through box office, artpark.net, ticketmaster.com. Mainstage shows are indoors with reserved seating.

May 18: Needtobreathe, Patrick Droney (Mainstage)

May 27: Modest Mouse, the Cribs (Amphitheater)

May 28: The Head and the Heart, Jade Bird (Mainstage)

May 29: Lake Street Dive, Devon Gilfillian (Amphitheater)

June 7: Bon Iver (Mainstage)

June 8: Goose (Amphitheater)

June 9: Chvrches (Mainstage)

June 11: The War on Drugs with Lo Moon (Mainstage)

June 14: Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown. (Amphitheater)

June 18: Strawberry Moon Festival with Blue Rodeo, Pamyua

June 21: Patti LaBelle (Amphitheater)

June 28: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Antibalas (Amphitheater)

July 2: Flogging Molly and the Interrupters, the Skints, Tiger Army (Amphitheater)

July 5: Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket (Amphitheater)

July 9: BPO plays “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” (Mainstage)

July 11: Death Cab for Cutie, Illuminati Hotties (Mainstage)

July 12: Tedeschi Trucks, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon (Amphitheater)

July 27: Bleachers, Beabadoobee (Amphitheater)

July 29: Weird Al Yankovic (Mainstage)

July 31: Earth, Wind & Fire (Amphitheater)

Aug. 1: Khruangbin (Amphitheater)

Aug. 9: Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nicole Atkins (Amphitheater)

Aug. 10: Ziggy Marley’s Live Tribute to His Father, Kazayah (Amphitheater)

Aug. 16: Backroads Blues Festival with Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Amphitheater)

Aug. 18: Brantley Gilbert (Amphitheater)

Aug. 21: Jack White (Mainstage)

Aug. 23: Dispatch, O.A.R., G. Love (Amphitheater)

Aug. 31: Boy George, Culture Club (Amphitheater)

Sept. 3: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Twen (Amphitheater)

Artpark’s New Music in the Park series: July 26, So Percussion with Shodekeh; July 10, Nusantara Arts; July 14, Jakhabrakha plus the film “Earth”; July 16, Squonk Opera; July 24, Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop; Aug. 7, Windsync; Aug. 13, JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band.

BATAVIA DOWNS

Rockin’ the Downs series, Trackside, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Gates open at 5 p.m. bataviaconcerts.com

June 17: Tommy DeCarlo, Rudy Cardenas

June 24: Finger 11

July 1: Get the Led Out

July 8: Theory

July 15: Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, the Grass Roots

July 22: Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot

July 29: 38 Special

Aug. 5: The Machine: Pink Floyd Tribute

Aug. 12: Mike DelGuidice & the Big Shot

Aug. 19: Dire Straits Experience

DARIEN LAKE

9993 Allegeny Road, Darien Center. livenation.com

June 18: Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald

June 25: Morgan Wallen

July 1: Josh Groban

July 2: Big Time Rush

July 3: Backstreet Boys

July 5: Cheer Live

July 8: Dierks Bentley

July 9: Train

July 14: Why Don’t We

July 15: Thomas Rhett

July 24-27: Kingdom Bound

July 31: Pitbull

Aug. 14: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan

Aug. 20: “Encanto” sing-along film concert

Aug. 25: Wiz Khalifa, Logic

Aug. 27: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan

Sept. 20: Shinedown

Sept. 27: Five Finger Death Punch

ERIE COUNTY FAIR

5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Concert tickets include free admission to the fair on the day of event. ecfair.org

Aug. 10: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute; free

Aug. 11: Riley Green

Aug. 12: Grand Funk Railroad; free

Aug. 13: Halestorm

Aug. 14: Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, Lonestar

Aug. 15: Zach Williams; free

Aug. 16: Happy Together Tour

Aug. 18: Nelly

Aug. 19: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

HIGHMARK STADIUM

One Bills Drive, Orchard Park. ticketmaster.com

July 23: Garth Brooks

Aug. 10: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Aug. 11: Metallica with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills

KEYBANK CENTER

Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. 855-4444, keybankcenter.com.

May 14: Justin Bieber

June 11: John Mulaney

July 17: New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

July 25: Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels

Aug. 26: Bill Burr

OUTER HARBOR

Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. buffalowaterfront.com, tixr.com

May 29: T-Pain

June 2: Jimmie Allen

June 11: Tyga

June 24: Ja Rule

July 7: Moe.

July 10: Taking Back Sunday, Hot Rod Circuit

July 23: Nas

Sept. 17: deadmau5 with Nero, Kasablanca, Blackgummy

SPECIAL EVENTS

Taste of Country, June 17 at Sahlen Field. With Tim McGraw, Billy Currington, Walker Hayes, OsbornNash.

DJ Pauly D’s Beach Bash, Noon to 6 p.m. June 19. Sunset Bay Beach Club, 1028 S. Shore Drive, Irving.

Shaq’s Bass All Stars, 7 p.m. June 24. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. With Herobust B2B Riot Ten, Crankdat, Jeanie.

Cobblestone Live, July 15-16 in the Cobblestone District. With Misterwives, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & the UN, the Hip Abduction and more.

Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival, July 24 and July 31 outside the Buffalo Museum of Science-MLK Park. Free

Northwest Jazz Festival, Aug. 26-27 along Center Street, Lewiston. With Stacey Kent on Aug. 26; Emmet Cohen Trio and Joey DeFrancesco Trio on Aug. 27. Free

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts, Aug. 28. Buffalo Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive.

Rock the Gates Festival, Noon, June 4 at 12 Gates Brewing Co., 80 Earhart Drive, Amherst. With the Glorious Sons, Brother Elsey, AppleJack and more.

