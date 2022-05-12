 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Concert Calendar for 2022

Summer Concert Calendar for 2022

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers during her concert at Artpark on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham
Summer sets a new landscape for concerts as bands move outdoors to amphitheaters, trackside, the stadium and ballpark. Here is a rundown of the shows announced so far for summer 2022.

May 14 / Saturday

  • Justin Bieber. 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center

May 18 / Wednesday

  • Needtobreathe with Patrick Droney. 7 p.m. Artpark

May 27 / Friday

  • Modest Mouse with the Cribs. 7 p.m. Artpark

May 28 / Saturday

  • The Head and the Heart with Jade Bird. 7:30 p.m. Artpark

May 29 / Sunday

  • T-Pain. 5 p.m. Outer Harbor
  • Lake Street Dive, Devon Gilfillian. 7 p.m. Artpark

June 7 / Tuesday

  • Bon Iver. 6:30 p.m. Artpark

June 8 / Wednesday

  • Goose. 6 p.m. Artpark

June 9 / Thursday

  • Chvrches. 8 p.m. Artpark

June 11 / Saturday

  • The War on Drugs, Lo Moon. 8 p.m. Artpark

June 14 / Tuesday

  • Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown. 6 p.m. Artpark

June 17 / Friday

  • Tommy DeCarlo, Rudy Cardenas. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
  • Taste of Country with Tim McGraw, Billy Currington, Walker Hayes, OsbornNash. 5:30 p.m. Sahlen Field
June 18 / Saturday

  • Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake

June 21 /Tuesday

  • Patti LaBelle. 6:30 p.m. Artpark

June 24 / Friday

  • Finger 11. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
  • Shaq’s Bass All Stars. 7 p.m. Buffalo RiverWorks. With Herobust B2B Riot Ten, Crankdat and Jeanie.
  • Ja Rule. 5 p.m. Outer Harbor

June 25 / Saturday

  • Rick Springfield. 8 p.m. Seneca Allegany Event Center

June 28 / Tuesday

  • Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Antibalas. 6 p.m. Artpark

July 1 / Friday

  • Josh Groban. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

July 2 / Saturday

  • Big Time Rush. 8 p.m. Darien Lake
  • Flogging Molly and the Interrupters, the Skints, Tiger Army. 6 p.m. Artpark.

July 3 / Sunday

  • Backstreet Boys. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake

July 5 / Tuesday

  • Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket. 6 p.m. Artpark

July 8 / Friday

  • Theory of a Deadman. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
  • Dierks Bentley. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake

July 9 / Saturday

  • Train. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake

July 10 / Sunday

  • Taking Back Sunday. 4 p.m. Outer Harbor

July 11 / Monday

  • Death Cab for Cutie with Illuminati Hotties. 8 p.m. Artpark

July 12 / Tuesday

  • Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. 5:30 p.m. Artpark

July 14 / Thursday

  • Why Don’t We, 7 p.m. Darien Lake

July 15 / Friday

  • Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, the Grass Roots. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
  • Thomas Rhett. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake

July 15-16 / Friday, Saturday

  • Cobblestone Live. With Misterwives, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & the UN, the Hip Abduction, more. Cobblestone District.

July 17 / Sunday

  • New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue. 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center

July 22 / Friday

  • Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

July 23 / Saturday

  • Garth Brooks, 7 p.m. Highmark Stadium

July 24 / Sunday

  • Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival. 3 to 8 p.m. outside Buffalo Museum of Science-MLK Park; free.
  • Kingdom Bound. With Skillet, Colton Dixon, Ledger. Darien Lake

July 25 / Monday

  • Kingdom Bound. For King and Country, We are the Messengers, Rebecca St. James. Darien Lake
  • Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels. 8 p.m. KeyBank Center

July 26 / Tuesday

  • Kingdom Bound with Casting Crowns, Matthew West and Jordan St. Cyr. Darien Lake

July 27 / Wednesday

  • Bleachers, Beabadoobee. 7 p.m. Artpark
  • Kingdom Bound with Toby Mac, Big Daddy Weave, Tasha Layton. Darien Lake

July 29 / Friday

  • Weird Al Yankovic. 8 p.m. Artpark
  • 38 Special. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

July 31 / Sunday

  • Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival. 3 to 8 p.m. outside Buffalo Museum of Science-MLK Park; free.
  • Earth, Wind & Fire. 8 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 1 / Monday

  • Khruangbin, 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 3 / Wednesday

  • Sad Summer Festival with Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, Against the Current, the Summer Set, LOLO. 2:30 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 5 / Friday

  • The Machine: Pink Floyd Tribute. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

Aug. 9 / Tuesday

  • Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nicole Atkins. 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 10 / Wednesday

  • Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. 4:30 p.m. Highmark Stadium
  • The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. 8 p.m. Erie County Fair; free with fair admission.
  • Ziggy Marley’s Live Tribute to His Father with Kazayah. 7 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 11 / Thursday

  • Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, Ice Nine Kills. 6 p.m. Highmark Stadium
  • Riley Green. 8 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 12 / Friday

  • Mike DelGuidice & the Big Shot. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
  • Halestorm. 7 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 14 / Sunday

  • Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, Lonestar. 5:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
  • Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, 4 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 15 / Monday

  • Zach Williams, Erie County Fair; free with fair admission

Aug. 16 / Tuesday

  • Happy Together Tour with the Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Buckinghams, the Vogues and the Cowsills. 8 p.m. Erie County Fair
  • Backroads Blues Festival with Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. 5:30 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 18 / Thursday

  • Brantley Gilbert, 7 p.m. Artpark
  • Nelly. 8 p.m. Erie County Fair; free with fair admission.

Aug. 19 / Friday

  • Dire Straits Experience. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

Aug. 21 / Sunday

  • Jack White. 7:30 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 23 / Tuesday

  • Dispatch, O.A.R., G. Love. 6 p.m. Artpark

Aug. 25 / Thursday

  • Wiz Khalifa and Logic. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 26 / Friday

  • Northwest Jazz Festival. Aug. 26-27, with Stacey Kent. Center Street, Lewiston; free.

Aug. 27 / Saturday

  • Northwest Jazz Festival. Emmet Cohen Trio and Joey DeFrancesco Trio. Center Street, Lewiston; free.

Aug. 27 / Saturday

  • Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 28 / Sunday

  • Beau Fleuve Music & Arts. Buffalo Central Terminal

Aug. 31 / Wednesday

  • Boy George & Culture Club. 6:30 p.m. Artpark

Sept. 3 / Saturday

  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Twen. 7:30 p.m. Artpark

Sept. 20 / Tuesday

  • Shinedown, 7 p.m. Darien Lake

Sept. 24 / Saturday

  • Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. KeyBank Center

Sept. 27 / Tuesday

  • Five Finger Death Punch, 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake

VENUE GUIDE

ARTPARK: 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets through box office, artpark.net

BATAVIA DOWNS: Rockin’ the Downs series, Trackside, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Gates open at 5 p.m. bataviaconcerts.com

DARIEN LAKE: 9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center. livenation.com

ERIE COUNTY FAIR: 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Concert tickets include free admission to the fair on the day of event. ecfair.org

HIGHMARK STADIUM: One Bills Drive, Orchard Park. ticketmaster.com

KEYBANK CENTER: Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. 855-4444, keybankcenter.com.

OUTER HARBOR: Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. buffalowaterfront.com, tixr.com

