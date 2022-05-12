Summer Concert Calendar for 2022

Summer sets a new landscape for concerts as bands move outdoors to amphitheaters, trackside, the stadium and ballpark. Here is a rundown of the shows announced so far for summer 2022.
May 14 / Saturday
- Justin Bieber. 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center
May 18 / Wednesday
- Needtobreathe with Patrick Droney. 7 p.m. Artpark
May 27 / Friday
- Modest Mouse with the Cribs. 7 p.m. Artpark
May 28 / Saturday
- The Head and the Heart with Jade Bird. 7:30 p.m. Artpark
May 29 / Sunday
- T-Pain. 5 p.m. Outer Harbor
- Lake Street Dive, Devon Gilfillian. 7 p.m. Artpark
June 7 / Tuesday
- Bon Iver. 6:30 p.m. Artpark
June 8 / Wednesday
- Goose. 6 p.m. Artpark
June 9 / Thursday
- Chvrches. 8 p.m. Artpark
June 11 / Saturday
- The War on Drugs, Lo Moon. 8 p.m. Artpark
June 14 / Tuesday
- Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown. 6 p.m. Artpark
June 17 / Friday
- Tommy DeCarlo, Rudy Cardenas. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
- Taste of Country with Tim McGraw, Billy Currington, Walker Hayes, OsbornNash. 5:30 p.m. Sahlen Field
June 18 / Saturday
- Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake
June 21 /Tuesday
- Patti LaBelle. 6:30 p.m. Artpark
June 24 / Friday
- Finger 11. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
- Shaq’s Bass All Stars. 7 p.m. Buffalo RiverWorks. With Herobust B2B Riot Ten, Crankdat and Jeanie.
- Ja Rule. 5 p.m. Outer Harbor
June 25 / Saturday
- Rick Springfield. 8 p.m. Seneca Allegany Event Center
June 28 / Tuesday
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Antibalas. 6 p.m. Artpark
July 1 / Friday
- Josh Groban. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
July 2 / Saturday
- Big Time Rush. 8 p.m. Darien Lake
- Flogging Molly and the Interrupters, the Skints, Tiger Army. 6 p.m. Artpark.
July 3 / Sunday
- Backstreet Boys. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake
July 5 / Tuesday
- Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket. 6 p.m. Artpark
July 8 / Friday
- Theory of a Deadman. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
- Dierks Bentley. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake
July 9 / Saturday
- Train. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake
July 10 / Sunday
- Taking Back Sunday. 4 p.m. Outer Harbor
July 11 / Monday
- Death Cab for Cutie with Illuminati Hotties. 8 p.m. Artpark
July 12 / Tuesday
- Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. 5:30 p.m. Artpark
July 14 / Thursday
- Why Don’t We, 7 p.m. Darien Lake
July 15 / Friday
- Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, the Grass Roots. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
- Thomas Rhett. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake
July 15-16 / Friday, Saturday
- Cobblestone Live. With Misterwives, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & the UN, the Hip Abduction, more. Cobblestone District.
July 17 / Sunday
- New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue. 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center
July 22 / Friday
- Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
July 23 / Saturday
- Garth Brooks, 7 p.m. Highmark Stadium
July 24 / Sunday
- Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival. 3 to 8 p.m. outside Buffalo Museum of Science-MLK Park; free.
- Kingdom Bound. With Skillet, Colton Dixon, Ledger. Darien Lake
July 25 / Monday
- Kingdom Bound. For King and Country, We are the Messengers, Rebecca St. James. Darien Lake
- Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels. 8 p.m. KeyBank Center
July 26 / Tuesday
- Kingdom Bound with Casting Crowns, Matthew West and Jordan St. Cyr. Darien Lake
July 27 / Wednesday
- Bleachers, Beabadoobee. 7 p.m. Artpark
- Kingdom Bound with Toby Mac, Big Daddy Weave, Tasha Layton. Darien Lake
July 29 / Friday
- Weird Al Yankovic. 8 p.m. Artpark
- 38 Special. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
July 31 / Sunday
- Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival. 3 to 8 p.m. outside Buffalo Museum of Science-MLK Park; free.
- Earth, Wind & Fire. 8 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 1 / Monday
- Khruangbin, 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 3 / Wednesday
- Sad Summer Festival with Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, Against the Current, the Summer Set, LOLO. 2:30 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 5 / Friday
- The Machine: Pink Floyd Tribute. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
Aug. 9 / Tuesday
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nicole Atkins. 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 10 / Wednesday
- Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. 4:30 p.m. Highmark Stadium
- The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. 8 p.m. Erie County Fair; free with fair admission.
- Ziggy Marley’s Live Tribute to His Father with Kazayah. 7 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 11 / Thursday
- Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, Ice Nine Kills. 6 p.m. Highmark Stadium
- Riley Green. 8 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 12 / Friday
- Mike DelGuidice & the Big Shot. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
- Halestorm. 7 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 14 / Sunday
- Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, Lonestar. 5:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
- Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, 4 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 15 / Monday
- Zach Williams, Erie County Fair; free with fair admission
Aug. 16 / Tuesday
- Happy Together Tour with the Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Buckinghams, the Vogues and the Cowsills. 8 p.m. Erie County Fair
- Backroads Blues Festival with Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. 5:30 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 18 / Thursday
- Brantley Gilbert, 7 p.m. Artpark
- Nelly. 8 p.m. Erie County Fair; free with fair admission.
Aug. 19 / Friday
- Dire Straits Experience. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
Aug. 21 / Sunday
- Jack White. 7:30 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 23 / Tuesday
- Dispatch, O.A.R., G. Love. 6 p.m. Artpark
Aug. 25 / Thursday
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 26 / Friday
- Northwest Jazz Festival. Aug. 26-27, with Stacey Kent. Center Street, Lewiston; free.
Aug. 27 / Saturday
- Northwest Jazz Festival. Emmet Cohen Trio and Joey DeFrancesco Trio. Center Street, Lewiston; free.
Aug. 27 / Saturday
- Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 28 / Sunday
- Beau Fleuve Music & Arts. Buffalo Central Terminal
Aug. 31 / Wednesday
- Boy George & Culture Club. 6:30 p.m. Artpark
Sept. 3 / Saturday
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Twen. 7:30 p.m. Artpark
Sept. 20 / Tuesday
- Shinedown, 7 p.m. Darien Lake
Sept. 24 / Saturday
- Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. KeyBank Center
Sept. 27 / Tuesday
- Five Finger Death Punch, 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake
VENUE GUIDE
ARTPARK: 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets through box office, artpark.net
BATAVIA DOWNS: Rockin’ the Downs series, Trackside, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Gates open at 5 p.m. bataviaconcerts.com
DARIEN LAKE: 9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center. livenation.com
ERIE COUNTY FAIR: 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Concert tickets include free admission to the fair on the day of event. ecfair.org
HIGHMARK STADIUM: One Bills Drive, Orchard Park. ticketmaster.com
KEYBANK CENTER: Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. 855-4444, keybankcenter.com.
OUTER HARBOR: Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. buffalowaterfront.com, tixr.com