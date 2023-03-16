Here are 11 new concerts and events announced this week, including five shows at the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino Resort. They are listed by performance date.

Choir! Choir! Choir!. Don’t Stop Believin’ – An Epic 80s Singalong. 7:30 p.m. May 17 at Kleinhans Music Hall. General admission tickets are $38 (716-885-5000, kleinhansbuffalo.org).

Styx. 7:30 p.m. June 2 at the Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets are $20 general admission (carry-in chairs and blankets permitted), $59 for front of stage (standing room) and $79 for reserved seats (chairs provided) and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17. Tickets increase by $5 starting May 28 (ticketmaster.com, box office).

Melissa Etheridge. 8:15 p.m. July 21 at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater. Tickets are $59 to $109 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17.

The Empty Pockets. 8 p.m. July 25 in the Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $20.

Buffalo Irish Festival. July 28-30 at the Lakeside Event Lawn, Outer Harbor. Times are 5 to 10 p.m. July 28, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 29 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30. Early bird tickets are on sale through March 20 and cost $25 for weekend pass, $45 daily VIP. General daily admission is $10-$15; free for ages 16 and younger (buffaloirishfestival.com).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra. With Middle Kids. 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Outer Harbor Concert Series, Lakeside Event Lawn. Gates open at 5 p.m. General admission tickets start at $24; VIP tix are also available (buffalowaterfront.com).

Ontario

The Fallsview Casino Resort added five new shows shows this week, all on its OLG Stage. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17 (ticketmaster.ca). The resort is at 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont.

Sarah McLachlan. 8:30 p.m. May 25.

Tom Jones. 7 p.m. May 28.

Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional. 7:30 p.m. June 28.

Deon Cole Live. 9 p.m. July 28.

Darius Rucker with Crew Holcomb and The Neighbors. 8 p.m. Aug. 3.