Student-run record label gives SUNY Fredonia students real-world experience

Ah, SUNY Fredonia. The launching point for my own life in music, as it has been for so many others.

The beautiful, seemingly quiet campus in a New England-esque small town belies the thrum of artistic machinations that only those with sensitive ears are attuned to. What a place to fall in love with music-making, and form a tribe of like-minded music lovers – a tribe that just might include some lifelong friends and artistic partners.

But taking that cloistered “all music, all the time” attitude out into the harsh post-graduation reality of the music industry can make for a rather bumpy transition. That reality sits behind a Fredonia professor’s emphasis on “applied learning” in the music industry curriculum he presides over.

That professor is Armand John Petri, a record producer and man whose recording studio credits include working with the Goo Goo Dolls, 10,000 Maniacs, Sixpence None the Richer, Talas, the Rods and John & Mary, and who can number five multiplatinum and three gold albums among the roughly 150 he’s produced in a career that was birthed some 40 years ago at – you guessed it – SUNY Fredonia.

“The music industry program at Fredonia is designed from a business standpoint,” Petri said. “Everyone’s a musician in the program, and they’ve all taken music production classes as well. But this is about the business.”

A key component of this applied learning emphasis for Fredonia Music Industry students is known as Hail! Fredonia Records, a student-run record label disguised as a class project, in which seniors act as A&R reps, scouting and signing bands, immersing themselves in promotion and social media strategies, and now, for the first time, presenting a live label showcase out in “the real world.”

That’s what will happen on Dec. 3 at the Cave in Buffalo, as Hail! Fredonia acts Orange Dog Club, Yellow Thumper, Oh Summer Days and Pryll gather for a celebration of both the Fredonia Music Industry program’s efforts and the strength and diversity of the Western New York original music scene.

“Essentially, the class is a mock record label comprised of students, and our job is to find local artists to sign, and then present them to the class and argue on their behalf, to convince the rest of the class that they are worth the label’s investment of time and resources – just like an A&R person would do at a record label,” said Ryan Fisher, a music industry major actively involved in Hail! Fredonia. His duties include sharing oversight and management of the label’s website with fellow music industry major Haley Benson, and splitting project manager duties for the showcase event at the Cave with another student, Nathan Swanson.

“This is the first time we’re doing an event like this, where we all head off campus with our artists and present a big concert, promote it, and learn the ins and outs of putting on a live show,” Fisher said. “All of us are completely into it, super excited about it, and very active in the planning of the event.”

From its inception, the student-run label has been collaborating with regional foundations like For Our Daughters and the Institute of Autism Research at Canisius College, donating all proceeds from Hail! Fredonia on-campus events and fundraisers to charitable organizations to fulfill the label’s mandate of “giving back to the community” and forming enduring relationships with nonprofit organizations. In Petri’s view, this is an essential part of the program, and, he hopes, will foster a career-long engagement with worthy causes.

“I’m a graduate of the Fredonia sound recording program and there was a lot I didn’t know when I got out into the real world – like, a lot,” Petri laughed.

“I made bumbling mistakes for 10 years. So when I took over the music industry program, I developed it around all the things I didn’t know when I graduated and had to learn the hard way. I tell the students, ‘This is what you can expect when you get out there. And you can’t really learn it from a book.’

“I want them to benefit from all the mistakes I made.”

PREVIEW

Hail! Fredonia Records Artist Showcase featuring Orange Dog Club, Yellow Thumper, Oh Summer Days and Pryll

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Cave, 71 Military Road.

Cost: $10