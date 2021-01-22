'Strong financial position' has BPO operating when few other orchestras are

“Feedback makes it clear that people are enjoying the programs, and they’re enjoying the accessibility and the quality of it all,” Dunn said. “So we’re happy that what we’ve decided to do is being as well-received as it is, and that we’re in the position to be able to keep on doing it in the interim, until the pandemic lessens to the point where we can begin to do in-person things again.”

“It’s a lot different for a conductor than it is for an instrumentalist,” he said. “If I was still playing violin, I’d have a practice regimen that would allow me to stay where I need to be to do my job. As a conductor, it’s very hard, because a huge portion what we do is, in a sense, group management, and if we’re not able to be in front of the ensemble, we’re not able to practice our craft. ... A conductor always has to be ready and able to change and adapt on the fly. That’s actually come in very handy, because we’ve needed to change and adapt to this current norm. Because of this, I’ve been able to keep my spirits up.