Stones will roll by Buffalo, leaving some unsatisfied fans in their wake

The bad news for local Rolling Stones fans was officially dropped on July 22, more than a year after the band was initially due to perform in Highmark Stadium on June 6, 2020 as part of the "No Filter" tour. Yes, a press release from the Stones revealed, the band would tour in 2021, but Buffalo would no longer be a part of that tour.
In addition to giving Buffalo a healthy scratch, the Stones also axed rescheduled gigs in Vancouver, Louisville and Cleveland. And so, any opportunities for Western New York fans to grab some Stones-style satisfaction will require a bit of travel – to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Oct. 4, and/or Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 15.
The same day Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts made their announcement, Ticketmaster sent an email to ticket holders that, for many, likely felt a bit like a "Dear John’ letter.
“Dear Rolling Stones ticket-holder,” the letter began. “Your date has been cancelled due to rescheduling difficulties. Because you're a loyal fan, we'd like to offer you first crack at the best seats available for one of the other dates on the rescheduled 2021 Rolling Stones No Filter tour.
“Please use the links below on July 22 at 8am ET for exclusive access to the best available seats for the Stones in Pittsburgh on October 4 at Heinz Field. This offer lasts until July 29th at 10pm ET.”
Buffalo is one of a few cities that didn't get a new show, the band said on its website.
Some Buffalo-area fans took Ticketmaster up on their offer and grabbed good seats for the Pittsburgh show.
“I grabbed Pittsburgh tickets,” said Ann Seymour Pierce of Buffalo. “I got floor seats, row 2, for less than the cost of Buffalo tickets in the 100 level.”
Others found themselves out of luck, for a variety of reasons.
“I purchased eight tickets for my family when they first went on sale for the originally scheduled show,” said Joe Domagala of Buffalo, who expressed frustration that Ticketmaster “held on to all that money without offering any refunds while the show was ‘postponed’ and then didn’t offer any information about why the show ended up being canceled after all that time. ”
Don Heins, director of communications for Pegula Sports & Entertainment, said that there is nothing sinister in the cancellation of the Highmark Stadium show.
“Unfortunately, a date that would work with the rest of the tour’s schedule could not be found,” Heins said. “On your question about refunds – yes. Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster are being refunded.”
“I was supposed to take my daughter for her eighth grade graduation present,” said Michael Flaherty of Buffalo. “I got an email saying I would get a refund about 10 days ago. I didn’t try for Pittsburgh, because it’s so early in the school year and I want to see what my daughter's school schedule is like, before I commit to her missing 2 days of school.”
Though none of the fans surveyed for this story had received their refunds at the time of writing, according to Ticketmaster’s letter to ticket holders, that’s to be expected.
“The good news is that no action is required to obtain a refund,” the Ticketmaster letter reads. “It will be processed to the original method of payment used and the time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.”
This suggests that most ticket holders will receive their refunds by the end of August.
There are a number of loopholes in the process, however, and they involve the point-of-purchase. Refunds are only being offered through the Ticketmaster accounts of ticket holders. If you purchased your tickets through Stubhub – a secondary marketplace for buyers and sellers of tickets, previously owned by eBay and now overseen by the London-based ticket exchange company Viagogo – you are eligible for a credit, not a refund.
“If an event is canceled, we’ll give you a StubHub credit for 120% of the amount you paid,” reads the FAQ on the Stubhub site. “The 120% credits are set to expire on December 31, 2022.”
If you purchased tickets from a singular seller, or had tickets transferred to you, you might have a tough time getting your money back. According to Ticketmaster, that’s now a “you” problem, not a Ticketmaster problem.
“Please note: To be eligible for the refund and ticket opportunity, you must have purchased your tickets from Ticketmaster,” the company’s letter to ticket-holders said. “If the tickets were transferred to you, your tickets are no longer valid … Ignore the stuff about the refund if the tickets were transferred to you – the refund goes to the fan who originally bought the tickets from Ticketmaster.”
This could be the last time
The fans surveyed for this story shared frustration over both the lengthy postponement of the original Stones Highmark Stadium show – during which time their ticket investment was held in limbo by Ticketmaster – and the decision to cancel the concert.
But mostly, they’re simply bummed out by the prospect of missing what could well end up being the final go-round for the Rolling Stones.
“I’ve been a Stones fan since I was 14 years old,” Domagala said. “I’m 70 now. I first saw them at War Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo in the '60s and again at the football stadium a few years ago. (2015)
"This would’ve been my third Stones concert. I would’ve much rather seen the show than gotten a refund.”
“My wife and I have seen the Rolling Stones live many times over the last five decades, most of the shows in Buffalo,” said Steve Fleck of Lewiston. “Despite the fact that you can almost predict the songs they're going to play, it’s always an incredible experience. They bring a certain swagger to the stage that not too many bands have. This year was going to be special because my son and daughter were going to join us. We’re definitely disappointed in the decision to cancel the Buffalo show.”
“Through various twists and turns I’ve never seen the Stones, but I should have at least five or six 6 times by now," Flaherty said. "On the bright side, I’m going to try for Detroit in November, even though it’s a Monday. In the meantime, I'll have to ‘settle’ for several Phish shows this summer instead."