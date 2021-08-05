Stones will roll by Buffalo, leaving some unsatisfied fans in their wake

Buffalo dropped from Rolling Stones' rescheduled tour Buffalo is one of a few cities that didn't get a new show, the band said on its website.

Some Buffalo-area fans took Ticketmaster up on their offer and grabbed good seats for the Pittsburgh show.

“I grabbed Pittsburgh tickets,” said Ann Seymour Pierce of Buffalo. “I got floor seats, row 2, for less than the cost of Buffalo tickets in the 100 level.”

Others found themselves out of luck, for a variety of reasons.

“I purchased eight tickets for my family when they first went on sale for the originally scheduled show,” said Joe Domagala of Buffalo, who expressed frustration that Ticketmaster “held on to all that money without offering any refunds while the show was ‘postponed’ and then didn’t offer any information about why the show ended up being canceled after all that time. ”

Don Heins, director of communications for Pegula Sports & Entertainment, said that there is nothing sinister in the cancellation of the Highmark Stadium show.

“Unfortunately, a date that would work with the rest of the tour’s schedule could not be found,” Heins said. “On your question about refunds – yes. Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster are being refunded.”

