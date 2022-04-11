 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sportsmen's rock show will raise funds for victims of attacks on Ukraine

Sharon Cantillon/News file photo
A popular classic rock band is planning a Buffalo concert to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

The Kensingtons will perform at the fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on April 22 at the Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St. There will be no presale for tickets.

“The suggested donation is $20 per person at the door, but people can give whatever they can afford,” said Tim Franczyk, a singer and guitarist with the band.

The event is sponsored by the band and the Buffalo chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

Anyone who cannot attend the event but would like to help the cause can send donations to the UCCA Ukraine Appeal, 205 Military Road, Buffalo, NY 14207.

Franczyk said he could not sit back and do nothing after watching what the Ukrainian people are enduring because of the Russian invasion of their country.

“So this is our small way of doing something,” he said.

Woods 'thankful for the opportunity to be able to grind through Masters'

