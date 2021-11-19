Sounds of the season featured in a multitude of holiday musical events

Judging by how early holiday songs start appearing on local radio stations, we can never get enough of seasonal music. That's also true with live musical events as again this year there are many concerts to enjoy whether you like your holiday music traditional, classical, rocking out or you prefer to join the carolers.

St. Rose of Lima Holiday Concert. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at St. Rose (500 Parker Ave.). Free concert features a trio of outstanding talent in vocalist Kenny Thomasula (Junction West), BPO principal cellist Roman Mekinulov, and musician and songwriter Ken Kaufman. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be baskets, auctions and refreshments.

Handel's Messiah. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Our Lady of Victory Basilica (767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna) and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5. St. Mary’s Swormville (6919 Transit Road, East Amherst). A holiday tradition, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus perform this musical masterpiece in the most beautiful of settings. $25-$50 (bpchorus.org, 980-5701).