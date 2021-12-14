Songwriting artistry, Buffalo connections take center stage with James Taylor, Jackson Browne

What a grand and lyrical start to the week. On Monday, Buffalo was the ultimate stop for the fan-packed concert bringing James Taylor and Jackson Browne to KeyBank Center, both with their remarkable bands – and backup singers of note – to town.
Billed as James Taylor & His All-Star Band, the concert was truly a shared double bill, with Taylor and Browne joining each other onstage. The rickety beginning of an era requiring proof of vaccination status that caused slow-moving lines to gain entry to shows is becoming a well-oiled machine: the concert started right on the dot, and ran three hours.
Taylor and Browne are of the same vintage, and folk-rock-pop sensibilities with parallel musical careers spanning five decades. Both are the masterful singer-songwriters behind a myriad of impeccably crafted songs (originals and covers) ingrained in the musical consciousness. The crowd on Monday was visibly, largely Gen X'ers and boomers, but younger listeners dotted the venue.
Browne, who released "Downhill from Everywhere" in 2021, his 15th studio album, started his set with his early 1980s hit "Somebody's Baby." His first of several Queen City-related musings followed, recounting his time spent with Buffalo-based blues-rock pianist Stan Szelest (of Stan and the Ravens, and The Band fame).
"Buffalo has always been kind of a mythical place for me," Browne said, chuckling that he could also share some stories about another legendary Buffalo musician, drummer Sandy Konikoff (Dylan's Hawks and former Szelest bandmate).
Introducing "Fountain of Sorrow" from the mid-'70s, Browne shared a story about a scowling Szelest approaching him after he heard the nascent song. He told Browne " ' You found the sorrow,' and he really liked it. It gave me a clue about his ability and how, as a pianist, he expressed himself."
Browne played piano for most of the song, before moving back to guitar, keyboardist Jason Mosby taking his seat once again before the keys-guitar star Mason Stoop played poetical ascending riffs.
Browne, like Taylor, took great care introducing those performing with them and both expressed gratitude for the stage crew who set it all up. He called his band's Buffalo-born guitarist Greg Leisz as "the backbone of the band."
Material from his latest release made up the middle portion of the set, "The Dreamer" brought his backup singers to center stage. With lyrics sung in English and Spanish, its focus is immigrants' "dreams of what life can be." Browne mused in introduction that if his grandmother, who emigrated to the U.S. as a teen, stayed in Norway his narrative would be quite different: "I'm glad that she did come here, or I'd be singing in Norwegian."
Support Local Journalism
He returned to his more familiar classics, starting with "Doctor My Eyes." Taylor joined him onstage for the mellow jam of "The Pretender," and rousing "Running on Empty." The two left the stage arm in arm.
Taylor's set began with testimonials from fans expressing their ardor for the musician, and a collage of his album covers in a video projected onto a triangular scrim at center stage as solo fiddler Andrea Zonn played. Onstage, a massive tree along the left side of the huge video screen at the rear of the stage featured illuminated, heart-shaped leaves that rose and fell as their colors changed to match a song's vibe, and the color scheme of onscreen, projected videos. It was a lark, adding a layer of whimsy and visual delight.
Taylor and band opened with "Country Road" from his 1970 sophomore release "Sweet Baby James." Although the set flowed, the artist, like Browne, is not afraid of silence, a pause between numbers: this was about listening, not just a parade of hits.
"This is sort of a musical version of a landscape painting of the countryside that I grew up in," Taylor said, introducing "Copperline," bringing Zonn to the fore once again. It was after this that an audience member shouted "Thank you for making our lives better."
Returning the love, Taylor spoke of missing touring life during the pandemic, and dedicating his "That's Why I'm Here," "to those in early recovery." Percussionist Michito Sanchez created a powerful beat, that would lead into "Mexico," and then "You Make it Easy."
Jubilance continued for Carole King cover "Up on the Roof," with Taylor sharing some dad joke humor: "Old jokes are still the best," he said. A string of guitar-based humor had him jest-musing, that, while touring and performing in Pennsylvania ages ago, that there were "old horse-drawn guitars … a religious thing."
The set ended with a string of five of his best-loved releases, including 1960's Marvin Gaye cover "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)." "Fire and Rain" featured a solo Taylor on acoustic guitar with the band gently adding to the song's build as the audience sang along. This was the set closer, with many hugs onstage for this, their tour road ending.
A mega-encore of four songs followed, "Shed a Little Light" from the '90s starting it off. Browne accompanied Taylor and band for the hit that Browne co-wrote with the Eagles' Glenn Frey, "Take it Easy." For "You've Got a Friend," Taylor was encircled by seven singers, including his son Henry Taylor, Browne, and Taylor's wife, Caroline Smedvig. Father and son played the final song, a somber and poetic "You Can Close Your Eyes," before leaving the stage in a deep, walking hug.
REVIEW
James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne
Dec. 13 in KeyBank Center