Songwriting artistry, Buffalo connections take center stage with James Taylor, Jackson Browne

"Buffalo has always been kind of a mythical place for me," Browne said, chuckling that he could also share some stories about another legendary Buffalo musician, drummer Sandy Konikoff (Dylan's Hawks and former Szelest bandmate).

Introducing "Fountain of Sorrow" from the mid-'70s, Browne shared a story about a scowling Szelest approaching him after he heard the nascent song. He told Browne " ' You found the sorrow,' and he really liked it. It gave me a clue about his ability and how, as a pianist, he expressed himself."

Browne played piano for most of the song, before moving back to guitar, keyboardist Jason Mosby taking his seat once again before the keys-guitar star Mason Stoop played poetical ascending riffs.

Browne, like Taylor, took great care introducing those performing with them and both expressed gratitude for the stage crew who set it all up. He called his band's Buffalo-born guitarist Greg Leisz as "the backbone of the band."