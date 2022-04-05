Singer Carmen Ruby Floyd returns home on her 'Musical Journey'

“Kelly Clarkson is in my headphones,” she said with a laugh. “It speaks to certain parts of me. I love all genres of music. If it’s good, it’s good.”

What surprises Floyd now is that, over the years she has spent in New York City and on Broadway, “I got to meet some of these people, which is outrageous.”

She shares some memories of people who came backstage after shows to offer congratulations: Janet Jackson hugged her; Barbra Streisand came to “Porgy and Bess” (“getting to touch those fingernails!”); Jesse Norman and Renee Fleming telling her she should do opera.

The visit that stands out was when Natalie Cole came backstage at “After Midnight.” “She came in with the director and the producer, and I turned around and was, like, Wow! I fell to me knees, but she was all, ‘Uh uh, come here.’ and .. it was really special, I think, because she’s gone and she has her own family legacy.”

It always comes back to family

Though she is an only child, Floyd said grew up with so many nearby cousins – there are 56 of them altogether – that she feels like she has siblings. And at last count there are “90 or so” in the third Gayles generation.