Singer Carmen Ruby Floyd returns home on her 'Musical Journey'

Carmen Ruby Floyd had a lot of decisions to make while putting together her show, “Buffalo 2 Broadway & Beyond.” The concert, taking place at 8 p.m. April 9 in Shea's 710 Main, is subtitled “A Musical Journey,” and what a journey it has been for this Buffalo-born Broadway baby.
There are her theater roles, her new album, the TV shows and commercials, and her favorite thing, concert appearances, sometimes solo, and often with Vanessa Williams.
Still, Floyd is only here for one night. She can’t sing everything.
She could go deep and include a song by her aunt, Edna Gayles Kee. After all, Aunt Edna wrote all the music for the Gayles Family Singers, the famed Buffalo Gospel group comprised of the 17 children of Lula Lucritia and Edward Cato Gayles II, including Carmen’s mother, Alice Gayles Floyd.
Perhaps she’ll pick something from her high school days, when she was among the Holy Angels Academy students who provided the women’s voices in the St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute Swing Choir and theatricals.
There also could be numbers from her time at Niagara University, or from her first big break, the role she landed in “The Lion King” in Toronto while still in college. Naturally she will be including songs from her many Broadway shows – shows, like “Hello Dolly!,” “Chicago” and “After Midnight,” and her album, “Broadway Jazz Me!”
But whatever else she chooses, there is one song at the top of the list.
“Yes, I will be singing ‘Summertime,’” Floyd said just a couple of weeks before the concert. And she will sing the heck out of it, although it won’t be easy.
“Summertime” was a favorite song of Floyd’s much-loved uncle, Jerry Livingston, the iconic Buffalo bass player who died March 17 after a lengthy fight with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of one of Floyd’s aunts, the former Diane Gayles, and one of Floyd’s many mentors.
In October 2021, Floyd was cajoled into singing “Summertime” for her Uncle Jerry at what would be his last birthday party. At the same time, Livingston was planning on doing something for his niece.
Livingston’s bass playing is legendary, and his contributions to seminal works by Rick James – he appeared on five of James’ albums and was a member of his Stone City Band – alongside performances with Miki Howard, Stephanie Mills, Thelma Houston, the Mary Jane Girls and dozens more, form much of the basis of modern electric funk and R&B.
“Uncle Jerry was originally going to play for the show (at Shea’s),” Floyd says now. “It was just a month or so back that (his illness) started being a little too much for him.”
Still, he will be with her onstage in more than spirit. Floyd explained that it was Livingston who put together the talented band for her show – “which is kind of amazing as well.”
Queen City royalty
“Amazing” is a good way to describe her whole team.
On drums will be Preston Brown, a composer and recording artist “who I’ve known since I was little,” Floyd said.
Calvin Parmer, who played on the road with such acts as Janelle Monae, India Arie and Celine Dion, will be on the bass, and Frank Grizanti, an inductee in the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, is on guitar. All of them, Floyd said, “are just really good friends of Uncle Jerry,”
Plus, Floyd has brought in some friends of her own – people whose musical journeys echo hers.
Pulling it all together will be music producer Charles Czarnecki, Buffalo-born but now based in Berlin. He has known Floyd since they were talented teenagers.
“Carmen and I met in high school, going through the musical theater program at SJCI. We were quite well-prepared, with wonderful mentors and early opportunities in Buffalo, because things took off immediately for both of us once we found our footing in the industry,” Czarnecki said in an email.
The two did some work together right after high school before following separate paths to Broadway (Czarnecki’s first gig was conducting “Jersey Boys"). Then a few years ago, they reunited for some projects, including one that has evolved into the show at Shea's. Czarnecki still loves working with his high school friend.
“It’s been a blast and I’m so excited to be doing another show with her in our beloved Buffalo,” he said. “Carmen can charm anyone into submission, but when she turns that switch on to work, it’s game time.”
Lynne Kurdziel-Formato, an internationally known choreographer who worked with both artists when they were teens at St. Joe’s, also is helping on the show in a role she calls “directorial consultant.”
“Carmen built this show, she conceived this show; she just wanted an extra pair of eyes on the show,” Kurdziel-Formato said.
She recalls when she first worked with Floyd at St. Joe’s, when she tried out for a role in the school musical, “Carousel.”
“She was extraordinarily talented,” Kurdziel-Formato said. “You can always tell if someone ‘has it.’ Carmen has oodles of talent, but she also has an incredible work ethic.”
That was important, she said, “because it takes a lot more than talent to succeed in this business. You have to have perseverance and patience, and you have to be good to work with. And she’s a good person.”
‘Singing with your soul’
Floyd credits her longtime mentor Kurdziel-Formato with encouraging her to build her range beyond her early foundation in music.
“It started with my family, with Gospel, with the singers, with church – no matter what, it was about the feeling,” Floyd said. “When you’re singing Gospel, you’re spreading the word with intention, to convey a story. You’re singing with your soul.”
“I always had this voice,” Floyd said, “but it was in high school that I was told for the first time I was a great actress.”
That was key, she said, since she had her sights set on the theater, “if you are a singer, you better be an actor. You need to fill that space, to the back row.”
It is a lesson she has learned well.
“There are ‘radio singers’ and there are live performers,” she said. “I can sing anything. That’s what Vanessa (Williams) will tell you. For me, you pull people in so you can blow them back. I love that type of energy.”
Like singing, versatility came naturally. Floyd said that her list of favorites to listen to might surprise people.
“There’s Natalie Cole and Aretha Franklin, they can sing anything. Jill Scott is one of my favorites. I studied phrasing from (Barbra) Streisand. I have Janis Joplin on that list and Tina Turner, and the part I used to call ‘the angry white girl,’ Alanis Morissette, Fiona Apple. I loved it. I still love it to this day.
“Kelly Clarkson is in my headphones,” she said with a laugh. “It speaks to certain parts of me. I love all genres of music. If it’s good, it’s good.”
What surprises Floyd now is that, over the years she has spent in New York City and on Broadway, “I got to meet some of these people, which is outrageous.”
She shares some memories of people who came backstage after shows to offer congratulations: Janet Jackson hugged her; Barbra Streisand came to “Porgy and Bess” (“getting to touch those fingernails!”); Jesse Norman and Renee Fleming telling her she should do opera.
The visit that stands out was when Natalie Cole came backstage at “After Midnight.” “She came in with the director and the producer, and I turned around and was, like, Wow! I fell to me knees, but she was all, ‘Uh uh, come here.’ and .. it was really special, I think, because she’s gone and she has her own family legacy.”
It always comes back to family
Though she is an only child, Floyd said grew up with so many nearby cousins – there are 56 of them altogether – that she feels like she has siblings. And at last count there are “90 or so” in the third Gayles generation.
Her family has doctors and firefighters, teachers, administrators and athletes. Both of her parents, Robert and Alice Gayles Floyd, played basketball (Alice was a star at UB), and her father thought at one point that the little girl they called “Baby Barkley” might get to college on basketball scholarship.
Theater found her instead.
“We all could go in different avenues,” Floyd said. “Hopefully God steers you where you can best use your gifts.”
TV and more
Along with her theater work, Carmen Ruby Floyd has appeared in TV shows such as “Orange Is the New Black” and “Law and Order: SUV.” She also stars in a movie with Nick Nolte, which recently finished filming in Philadelphia.
There also is her memorable Tide commercial for Super Bowl XLVII, in which San Francisco faced Baltimore. In the ad, when a ketchup stain on a man’s Niners jersey takes the shape of Joe Montana, fans flock to see the miracle.
Floyd plays the wife who “accidentally” washes the shirt before turning to the camera and saying “Go Ravens.” Baltimore won the game.
Floyd admits that she doesn’t follow sports much, but, should her hometown team make it to Super Bowl LVII next season, she says she’s available.
“Having Buffalonians in a Super Bowl ad for Buffalo, that would be so cool!,” she said. “I would so be up for that!”
PREVIEW
Carmen Ruby Floyd
Performing "Buffalo 2 Broadway and Beyond: A Musical Journey" at 8 p.m. April 9 in Shea's 710 Main, 710 Main St. Tickets are $23.50 to $37.50 via sheas.org and ticketmaster.com.