Shutdown Showcase, a band-aid for a bruised Buffalo music scene

“We want to include as many local musicians and bands as want to be involved,” Odien said. “We want this to be the ultimate showcase of live music in Western New York.”

Learning to slow down

Implicit in the team’s intense devotion to making Shutdown Showcase fly is the understanding that it is going to be a long time before we have a music scene that resembles the one we had prior to the pandemic. It is entirely possible that the live music experience will be changed for good, at least in some ways.

“It’s tough to make any predictions about what music looks like in the next month, or year, or beyond,” Guilford said. “One of the primary goals of this season for Band Together Buffalo is to ensure that we have bands and musicians who are ready to come out swinging when things move again. I’m so excited to bring my sound rig out to work a show for thousands of people again. But in the meantime, I absolutely love what we're doing here.”

Schall believes the struggles we’ve endured could lead to positive, lasting change.

“If you haven’t learned anything in the last 10 months, then you haven’t been paying attention,” she said.

