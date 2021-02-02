Shutdown Showcase, a band-aid for a bruised Buffalo music scene

The first ones through the door clear the way for those who follow. They also assume the most risk as they rush headlong into the unknown.
For Marc Odien and Dave Guilford, both long-serving members of the Buffalo music scene on the audio-visual side of the equation – Guilford as the head of the Ripe Audio live sound company, Odien with Buffalo.FM – the formation of a new live streaming platform brought some sense of stability to a time when many of us felt cut adrift.
The pair’s Band Together Buffalo emerged at the beginning of the pandemic. Streaming was all the rage in those early days, and things went well for a while. But then there was a bit of a backlash. Odien and Guilford discontinued the series in April, as the severity of the public health crisis became increasingly apparent.
But by mid-May, the prospect of streaming shows from outdoor locations in socially distanced settings proved too tempting for Odien and Guilford to resist. Band Together Buffalo was reborn, with performances streamed from such sites as Larkin Square, Elk Tree Gardens and the grounds of Samuel’s Grand Manor through mid-July.
“Then we ran out of money and livestreams started to get stale,” Guilford said. “We called a timeout on our project and moved on for a few months.
As the health crisis made it plain that gathering en masse was not going to be able to happen for the foreseeable future, the extended BPO family and infrastructure kicked into high gear.
“The project is important though – it means something. We couldn’t just let it sit. So in November, I called Marc and asked about getting the old Band Together back together. Andre Pilette came on board as our man behind the scenes and we all agreed to do it in a completely different format.”
Thus, Band Together Buffalo’s Shutdown Showcase was born. The hard lessons Odien and Guilford learned along the way served to refine their vision of what a series meant to celebrate a shuttered music scene might look like.
A contest that isn’t a “battle of the bands”; a live streaming series that focuses on public engagement; a venture into the unknown that has found sponsors in most of the major players in the regional music and brewing industries. The series is neither fish nor fowl at first glance, precisely because nothing quite like it has been attempted around here.
Pilette doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who needs much sleep. That's a good thing, as it turns out.
The Buffalo native and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute graduate spent a decade in New York City, where he found work in just about every aspect of the music business – from playing in bands to running recording sessions, acting as a talent buyer for clubs to handling marketing for bands, running live sound to working for record labels.
Eventually, Pilette made his way back home, ultimately overseeing BuffaLocal, a marketing initiative beneath the Try-It Distributing umbrella representing a collective of area breweries, as well as handling bassist duties with Farrow, the indie-soul band he co-founded with vocalist/lyricist Michael Farrow in 2018.
When Guilford and Odien called to gauge his interest in rebooting Band Together Buffalo, Pilette was all in, with a few conditions. He was adamant that a simple streaming platform would not be enough to compel strong public interest. The team – including music scene veterans Seamus Gallivan, Omeri Monroe and Eric "Critt" Crittenden – committed to bringing the public into the process by allowing them to vote, knowing that, as much as musicians are missing performing during the shutdown, fans are missing being involved in the live music process.
“The inclusivity of all of this is what makes it cool,” Pilette said. “The contest element is specifically, and only, to engage the general public, the people who love TV shows like ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ and all the cooking shows and all the modeling shows. They’re all contests and they’re all about getting people to get on some device and engage. It’s the social media mentality. It’s about engagement. But engagement works.
“It’s one thing to put up a stream and people see it, and they’re like, ‘Cool,’ and then they’ve moved by it in three seconds. But if your voice matters, you’re going to be engaged, you’re going to pay a little more attention. Maybe a lot more.”
Odien hopes this is an opportunity for our scene to feel some sense of community again, for the first time in a long time.
“We want people to watch, comment, like and share,” he said. “This doesn't work unless we all do our part to show the world how talented Buffalo's local music community really is.”
Singer/songwriter Sara Elizabeth Schall, a member of the Band Together Buffalo team from the beginning, believes both musicians and fans have learned to value what they perhaps took for granted pre-pandemic.
“Every artist I know has taken this last year as an opportunity for self-reflection and honing their craft, and as a result, we’ve been creating some of our best work,” Schall said.
“We still have a long road until we can be in the same physical space as our fans, but the Shutdown Showcase is a huge opportunity to feel connected again and let the general public know that even though things are vastly different, we’re still here and our art still matters – maybe now more than ever.”
More celebration than battle
The Shutdown Showcase is taking place in three rounds. More than 100 artists submitted materials for the first round, in the form of self-generated videos. Public voting closed earlier this week. Sixty artists moved on to the second round, where their work will be presented on BandTogetherBuffalo.com in episodes compiling their self-produced videos, with new installments premiering Tuesday through Thursday on YouTube and Facebook for five consecutive weeks. A narrowed field of 16 artists will move on to the third round, where the Band Together Buffalo coalition will produce interview and performance segments for each finalist. The top four will move on to a grand finale presentation in the early spring.
In a move that separates the series from the conventional “battle of the bands” approach, artists not directly involved in the competition will still contribute to the showcase.
“Some artists were hesitant because of the competition aspect, but we still want them to be able to showcase their talent,” Schall said. “Additionally, there are so many artists from Buffalo who have moved up another rung on the ladder of success. As Buffalo musicians, we're proud of that, and want to feature them, even though it might be a bit unfair for them to compete.”
“We want to include as many local musicians and bands as want to be involved,” Odien said. “We want this to be the ultimate showcase of live music in Western New York.”
Learning to slow down
Implicit in the team’s intense devotion to making Shutdown Showcase fly is the understanding that it is going to be a long time before we have a music scene that resembles the one we had prior to the pandemic. It is entirely possible that the live music experience will be changed for good, at least in some ways.
“It’s tough to make any predictions about what music looks like in the next month, or year, or beyond,” Guilford said. “One of the primary goals of this season for Band Together Buffalo is to ensure that we have bands and musicians who are ready to come out swinging when things move again. I’m so excited to bring my sound rig out to work a show for thousands of people again. But in the meantime, I absolutely love what we're doing here.”
Schall believes the struggles we’ve endured could lead to positive, lasting change.
“If you haven’t learned anything in the last 10 months, then you haven’t been paying attention,” she said.
Unable to work in the live setting, musicians have kept their art alive by turning inward.
“Most importantly, we’ve learned to slow down and not take what we have for granted. We’ve learned that in order to survive, we have to break down some of the barriers and cliques that exist within our scene, and work together to move beyond surviving and toward thriving. That’s the essence of Shutdown Showcase.”
For Odien, watching the well run dry has underscored his love for water.
“I hope people will come out of this with a greater appreciation for local live music and the arts as a whole,” he said. “The biggest lesson we could learn is just how quickly we risk losing the things we love if we don't passionately support them any way we can.”