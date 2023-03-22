My ancient memories, so often treacherous, in this case are correct: We really were at the absolute back of the lush old theater. As Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band return this week to Buffalo, a ticket stub pasted in a tattered scrapbook confirms what I recall from almost 45 years ago.

The first time I saw Springsteen and his band perform, I sat … OK, I primarily stood … in the last row of the balcony at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. That only goes to show, I guess, that physical proximity to the spotlight – however you perceive it – often has little to do with what really matters.

I was there with a guy named Darrell, a close friend going back to grade school. We were 18 when we stopped at the old ticket office at SUNY Fredonia to see if we had a shot at seeing Springsteen and his band. This was spring 1978, with our freshman year of college almost at an end.

For $6 apiece, the woman at the counter gave us what she had left: Two seats in Row V, Section 4, dead last row and way up top, which seemed about as far away as you could physically be from the performers.

We were just happy to get in. Looking back over almost a half-century of distance, I will not lie and say every detail remains vivid. We did not fully appreciate how the concert would become a diamond moment in Buffalo's rock history, how it began what was called "The Darkness Tour" and was Springsteen’s first live performance, as the New York Times reported, in more than a year.

What I know, what I remain sure of today, is that what I heard from Springsteen in that year – first at Shea's and six months later, in a show at St. Bonaventure's Reilly Center – was part of a sequence of discoveries that helped break open the way I saw my life.

Springsteen had played Buffalo in 1975 and 1977, in the wish-I-had-seen-it intimacy of Kleinhans Music Hall. The Shea's performance arrived for us at that juncture when you are just old enough to begin understanding what seem to be walls and borders in your life, and pushing against them often means inevitable, sometimes bitter conflict with people you love.

In that sense, Springsteen, Clarence Clemons, Little Steven and the rest were the teachers I needed in 1978.

“Born to Run,” the breakthrough album that made Springsteen a national figure, had been a big, sweeping, emotional record about escape and fast cars, about us-against-the-world romance and adrenaline. It beautifully captured the perspective of teenagers who find a new world at midnight in familiar neighborhoods, fueled by songs we'd crank up on an old FM converter – you sprawled on the car floor to wire it in beneath the dashboard – as we drove in streetlight circles, stalling on going home.

What Springsteen offered at Shea’s was hard communion I never expected to find in someone's music. The shared revelation helped this guy and his band forge a deep bond to Buffalo and Lackawanna and Niagara Falls and every Western New York community that was home to a legion of factory families.

At the time, he was rolling out the music of “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” the album he released a month later. I’ll leave it to critics who understand far more musically than I ever will to explain what Springsteen did as an artist, the transition to something less orchestral and more raw. What I remember is this:

My life was similar to thousands upon thousands of others throughout this region, with backgrounds much the same. My family had moved. A lot. We lived in a rented house. My father had worked in a plant until a sequence of heart attacks and surgeries caused him to retire in his 50s, and my mother’s final job, a few years later, was as a cleaning woman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

They typically were up every day by 5:30 a.m. to their coffee and cigarettes. At that point, I was only beginning to vaguely understand the need-to-tell-these-stories engine that shaped my journalism career – the impact of quiet selflessness within that shift work existence, the communal nobility of people who collapse into bed, exhausted every night, in wordless hope that maybe their kids someday have it just a little easier.

What I know now is that my mother and father were learning as they went, since their own parents barely had been part of their lives. They were typically fierce and relentless about how they saw our lives, which meant I was already falling into the desperate, volcanic late-night kitchen arguments I had sworn to avoid as a little kid, when I'd listen from my room as my parents and frustrated older siblings – these people I loved so much – rotated through the same hopeless collisions.

That sort of painful, no-win, at-the-center-of-life conflict was hardly something I thought of as shared experience, until Springsteen knocked me down at Shea's with “Adam Raised a Cain.”

Bruce Springsteen returns to Buffalo. Here's what you need to know Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have been getting rave reviews on the tour.

He sang about a father and son who did nothing but bang heads, and saw no way out of it. I was in the dead last row, an 18-year-old who abruptly saw conflicts I thought only happened in my house channeled through this guy on a faraway stage.

At St. Bonaventure, I heard that theme taken to a keener, even more heartbreaking place when Springstreen performed "Independence Day," in which a son says that's enough, from that same midnight table. The song would appear on “The River,” the double album released after "Darkness."

The collective result – records played until they skipped on the old turntable in my room – cemented emotionally what Springsteen spelled out, decades later, in his autobiography: His real childhood was not about the tough-guy troubadour in a leather jacket he projected with “Born to Run.”

It was about uncertainty and crumbling rental homes in a New Jersey mill town. On "Darkness," Springsteen’s “Factory” – about a dad who vanished each day behind the metal walls of a plant – instantly conjured visions of my father in Dunkirk, lunch pail in hand, walking toward the gatehouse and eight hours on the job, on our behalf.

Such was daily life as so many of us knew it, hardly something I guessed any rock song would capture, much less with reverence. The message was that hard choices and daily struggles we encountered didn't happen in isolation – and that they mattered, despite our own disbelief.

Springsteen's frenetic energy would soon turn him into a megastar. While I’ve seen him many times, I don't even approach the allegiance of some loyalists I know, friends who travel great distances to watch him with his band at faraway arenas – and who hope, with expert knowledge, that he surprises them by offering some song he rarely plays.

Yet I will be in KeyBank Center Thursday night with Darrell, the same guy with me at Shea's 45 years ago. We will again be near the top of the place, holding down two of the cheapest last-minute seats we could find, though hard to believe when compared to the $6 of 1978.

We are gray-haired now, schooled through change and inevitable loss in how it feels to be the parent at that kitchen table, rather than the restless kid. We know what it means to fear our children will make the same mistakes that wounded us, and we are still learning to understand, even today, that true motion is only achieved when they step past what we could not.

What I owe Springsteen, then, is simply this: At a moment when I had to make a choice, he reminded me you can love, with fierce loyalty, so much you leave behind – and maybe someday, through your own work, you can try to pay it back.