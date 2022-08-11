Scorching guitars and lots of hits highlight 'Stadium Tour' stop

Rollicking, riffing and emoting to the bedazzled, tattooed glam metal high heavens, the Stadium Tour, with featured co-headliners Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, played Highmark Stadium on Wednesday night. Special guests, as dubbed by tour promoters, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, completed the bill – Classless Act opened.

The rain-or-shine concert hit it just right with non-scorching temperatures: all scorching happened onstage with the parade of guitar brilliance emanating from each band. The lead singers – Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett and Bret Michaels of Poison – thanked fans for their patience as the tour had been on hiatus since its initial announcement in 2019.

The audience brought their Saturday night-style A-game, ready for collective catharsis while belting out beloved ballads, and fists pumping. Cheers to the group of guys who showed up in some fine '80s-appropriate rock god wigs.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts hit the stage in late afternoon after a tone-setting trio of adrenalizing walk-out songs by Wanda Jackson, the Ramones and Bikini Kill. Highmark was not yet at capacity but those who had made it through the gates in time loved up the band.

Jett (the only lady onstage that night, except for the trio of dancers performing with Mötley Crüe, of course) and band shredded through a set of a dozen songs by the Runaways, the Blackhearts and of other classic rock provenance. "Cherry Bomb," a Runaways hit, sounded fresh, melting into "Oh Woe is Me" from 1981. Jett asked "How you doin' Buffalo? Ya ready, don't be shy." No shyness evident as the singer/guitarist was joined by audience members on the dozens of "yeahs" on "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)," a '70s Gary Glitter cover.

Jett announced the band's new album, Change Up, released this year. The excellent Sly and the Family Stone's cover "Everyday People" was a set highlight; critical Jett hit "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," a cover of '70s-era Brit band Arrows, and set closer "Bad Reputation" of the '80s brought down the stadium house for the first time that night.

Poison, up next, also performed under the light of stage and sun, as Michaels (in signature headband) greeted fans with "Buffalo we love you! Let's get it on" before opener "Look What the Cat Dragged In" from the '80s. Their concise set featured solo times for drummer Rikki Rockett (who Michaels would announce is a cancer survivor), and lead guitarist C.C. DeVille. Bassist Bobby Dall would be the first rocker doffing a Bills-related shirt.

Michaels took a moment to thank veterans, and espoused the show as having "zero politics." "I can see every last one of you havin' a good time," he said before a great blues harmonica solo leading into Loggins and Messina cover "Your Mama Don’t Dance." Poison's pair of closers was ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" into "Nothin' But a Good Time." The band posed for photos with the at-concert-capacity as backdrop as Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll" blared.

Mötley Crüe created a dramatic entrance as a video on the massive onstage screens posted a "National alert" via Mötley Crüe News Network as a slow-moving red cloud of smoke billowed from the far end zone. The band opened with "Wild Side" and proceeded to rupture eardrums and hearts with an assemblage of their bass-heavy hits.

Neil worked the stage, the dancers gyrated, and the band played on. "We waited two years to be here and it's so good to see all these smiling, happy people," Neil said, between rousing "Shout at the Devil" and "Too Fast for Love." Smoke geysers below the stage's runway, and some pyrotechnics were fitting sonic and visual parting spectacles.

Def Leppard played the longest set, touching on every decade of their career, including songs off their 2022 release, "Diamond Star Halos." "Armageddon It," "Kick," (announced by Elliott as "K.I.C.K.K."), and "Pour Some Sugar On Me" were set highlights.

The Def Leppard balladry included a lovely new one tipping into alt-country territory, "This Guitar." Its final lyrical line: "This guitar, this guitar saved my life." By all onstage accounts and audience reactions, it's true.