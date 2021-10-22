Sabres players picked their goal songs – and Jeff Miers has thoughts

This list presents me with a bit of a quandary. The Sabres fan in me hopes these songs are blasted often, in defiance of the widely held belief the 2021-22 season will be yet another entry in the ongoing rebuilding saga. The music lover in me, however, would be more than happy to never hear House of Pain’s “Jump Around” at high volume again. (I lived through the '90s, after all.)

Perhaps each player should make a list of 10 goal songs, so that a rotating playlist of scoring celebrations would chase away the contempt that can come with overfamiliarity. Honestly, how many times do any of us really need to hear Post Malone’s already dated-sounding “Go Flex?”

Despite the fact I can hardly stand up on a pair of skates, I’ve been guilty of imagining going five-hole against a visiting goaltender. What would be my celebratory song, in this absurd scenario? Perhaps John McLaughlin’s “My Goals Beyond?” Nah. That’s far too esoteric of a choice. Maybe something muscular and defiant, like Pearl Jam’s “Whipping?” No. Way too dark. Maybe an excerpt from the cacophonic conclusion of the Rush magnum opus “2112,” the bit where the distorted voice-over proclaims, “We have assumed control” repeatedly? Hmm. That would be pretty cool.