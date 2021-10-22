Sabres players picked their goal songs – and Jeff Miers has thoughts

When the Buffalo Sabres switched their goal song from U2’s “The Miracle (of Joey Ramone)” to DJ Kool’s “Let Me Clear My Throat” in 2015, many in Sabres Nation viewed the move as an upgrade in keeping with the “new chapter in Sabres history” theme the team was espousing.
When Jack Eichel scored in his NHL debut that year, the traditional foghorn blasted, Rick Jeanneret did what only he can do, DJ Kool’s banger filled the arena and was heard on the broadcast, sealing the deal.
With the team getting off to a strong start this season, and the welcoming of fans back into KeyBank Center, it seems only fitting a new approach to the goal song concept has been adopted.
This season, each Sabres player was offered the opportunity to choose their own “biscuit in the basket” anthem. Their choices run the gamut from old-school sports anthem slammers like House of Pain’s “Jump Around” and Kanye West’s “Good Life” to an '80s pop-funk throwdown in the form of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” and the '90s boy-band bacchanal “Bye Bye Bye,” by 'N Sync.
There’s not much here that is particularly surprising, a la Josh Allen’s predilection for Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr. during his pregame preparation. Many of the Sabres seem to have pulled their faves from Spotify’s “Today’s Top Hits” playlist. No foul there. Goal songs need to be upbeat and anthemic.
This list presents me with a bit of a quandary. The Sabres fan in me hopes these songs are blasted often, in defiance of the widely held belief the 2021-22 season will be yet another entry in the ongoing rebuilding saga. The music lover in me, however, would be more than happy to never hear House of Pain’s “Jump Around” at high volume again. (I lived through the '90s, after all.)
Perhaps each player should make a list of 10 goal songs, so that a rotating playlist of scoring celebrations would chase away the contempt that can come with overfamiliarity. Honestly, how many times do any of us really need to hear Post Malone’s already dated-sounding “Go Flex?”
Despite the fact I can hardly stand up on a pair of skates, I’ve been guilty of imagining going five-hole against a visiting goaltender. What would be my celebratory song, in this absurd scenario? Perhaps John McLaughlin’s “My Goals Beyond?” Nah. That’s far too esoteric of a choice. Maybe something muscular and defiant, like Pearl Jam’s “Whipping?” No. Way too dark. Maybe an excerpt from the cacophonic conclusion of the Rush magnum opus “2112,” the bit where the distorted voice-over proclaims, “We have assumed control” repeatedly? Hmm. That would be pretty cool.
This being Buffalo, however, and hockey being of Canadian descent, I think I’ll go with a rotating selection of Tragically Hip songs. One night, “The Lonely End of the Rink” will erupt from the house PA when I score. The next, the gritty power chords of “Fifty Mission Cap” will mark my celebration. On the third, “Fireworks” will explode when my well-placed puck hits the back of the net. Yes. I’m liking this idea.
Aah, but back here in reality, here’s the collection of tunes the guys who are actually going to do the scoring picked.
Dylan Cozens
Kanye West, “Good Life”
This one works for me. Upbeat and defiant.
Drake Caggiula
Rev Theory, “Hell Yeah”
One of the few actual rock tunes on the list. This fits the bill.
Rasmus Asplund
Scooter, “Maria (I Like It Loud)”
An EDM-laden scream-along anthem. It works.
John Hayden
Nelly, “Air Force Ones”
I wouldn’t necessarily call this a great composition, but its considerable sub-bass presence and shout-along chorus makes it perfect for a rowdy game.
Zemgus Girgensons
MAKJ & Timmy Trumpet & Andrew WK, “Party Till We Die”
Again, not a great song, but a suitable soundtrack for a clutch goal.
Victor Olofsson
Wale (Featuring J. Cole), “Poke It Out”
A strong pick. This tune struts its stuff.
Rasmus Dahlin
To be determined … , “He’s still making up his mind”
I find the fact Dahlin had not been able to narrow his list of potential goal songs to a mere one by the time of the Sabres’ playlist’s initial revelation charming, somehow. Perhaps he’ll surprise us all with his eventual pick.
Arttu Ruotsalainen
Ottawan, “Hands Up”
This is one of my favorites on the list – a Caribbean-tinged French pop-disco tune that stands apart from the rest. Classy.
Will Butcher
House of Pain, “Jump Around”
Oh good Lord. Please make it stop!
Tage Thompson
Young Money & Drake, “Trophies”
Proper. I hate it, but it works.
Henri Jokiharju
Jay-Z, “Public Service Announcement”
This will sound amazing blasting throughout KeyBank Center. Upbeat and defiant and mildly threatening.
Colin Miller
Diddy (featuring Nelly & Murphy Lee), “Shake Ya Tailfeather”
The anthemic, multitracked vocal chorus makes for strong goal song fodder.
Casey Mittelstadt
Matoma & the Notorious B.I.G. (featuring Ja Rule & Ralph Tresvant), “Old Thing Back”
The more old-school hip-hop vibes, the better, I say.
Jacob Bryson
Post Malone, “Candy Paint”
This song gives me hives. I just can’t.
Cody Eakin
Bachman Turner Overdrive, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”
Brilliant. So fitting the Sabre with the classic hockey-rocker haircut picks a tried and true classic rock anthem.
Jeff Skinner
Miley Cyrus, “Party in the USA”
This one’s a touch vanilla, but it’s nice to have some female energy on this list.
Mark Pysyk
'N Sync, “Bye Bye Bye”
Well, sure. Why not?
Robert Hagg
The Proclaimers, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”
A '90s folk tune truly stands out on this list. I like Hagg’s pick. Who hasn’t fallen for this song’s indelible hook and found themselves singing it, against their will or otherwise?
Anders Bjork
Prince, “Let’s Go Crazy”
The strongest, most appropriate pick, by a long shot. Perfect.