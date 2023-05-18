The outdoor concert series Thursday & Main returns to downtown Buffalo with an eight-week season starting June 8 featuring multitalented Canadian music artist Ron Hawkins.

The musical happy hour is held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fountain Plaza (Main and Chippewa streets) as an homage by Buffalo Place to its long-running summer concert tradition Thursday at the Square that debuted at the same spot in 1987. It quickly outgrew the space, moving to Lafayette Square and then Canalside.

In addition to the music, Thursday & Main will have food trucks and other refreshments available for sale from such spots as Big Ditch Brewing Co., Labatt, Bijou Grille, Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Jack Rabbit and the Lunch Box.

Hawkins, who has long been a favorite in Buffalo as a member of Lowest of the Low, then as a solo artist and with his bands the Rusty Nails and the Do-Good Assassins, is having a make-up date of sorts after his 2022 concert was nearly rained out. The Whitetails open the show.

Other highlights include the return of Tragically Hip cover band the Strictly Hip (June 15); the Thursday & Main debut of Dueling Pianos 716 Band (June 22); Laura Jane Grace, a solo artist and founder of the punk band Against Me! (June 29); and the Juno-nominated Tokyo Police Club (July 13), veterans of the Thursday at the Square concert series who closed out the 2011 season at Canalside. Opening for Tokyo Police Club is Handsome Jack, who will return to Buffalo just in time for the show after a six-week European tour.

Here’s the full schedule:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

June 8: Ron Hawkins, Whitetails

June 15: The Strictly Hip, Johnny & the Man Kids

June 22: Dueling Pianos 716 Band, Kurt and the Loders

June 29: Laura Jane Grace, Sunday Reign

July 6: GROSH, Maria Aurigema Trio

July 13: Tokyo Police Club, Handsome Jack

July 20: Organ Fairchild, Dale Toliver Trio

July 27: Lazlo Hollyfeld, The Damone Jackson Outcome

For more info, visit buffaloplace.com.