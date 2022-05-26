Ron Hawkins opens free concert series 'Thursday & Main'

Free concerts by such popular acts as Ron Hawkins, The Sheila Divine and Willie Nile are highlights of the just announced “Thursday & Main” concert series produced by Buffalo Place at Fountain Plaza.

The weekly summer concert series/giant happy hour takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Main and Chippewa streets.

Those three nationally known acts have Buffalo ties and are perennial favorites on the local concert scene where they have drawn large crowds to multiple venues and large events including Thursday at the Square, Canalside, The Tralf, Sportsmen's Tavern and Edgefest.

Hawkins has performed locally as a solo artist and with the legendary Canadian alt-rock act Lowest of the Low, as well as with his bands The Rusty Nails and The Do Good Assassins. His ties to concerts in downtown Buffalo included performances with the Low at Thursday at the Square and in the inaugural year of "Thursday & Main" in 2019.

Buffalo-born singer and songwriter Willie Nile has played with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and The Who. Called “One of the most brilliant singer-songwriters of the past 30 years,” by The New Yorker, Nile has recently been garnering acclaim for his album, "The Day the Earth Stood Still."

The Boston-based Sheila Divine features dynamic frontman, singer and guitarist Aaron Perrino, a native of Hamburg.

The series also hosts "Harvest SUMmer Jam” on July 21, a showcase of bands from former local indie label Harvest Sum Records. That concert is headlined by Johnny Nobody.

Here is the full schedule:

June 9: Ron Hawkins with Geno McManus and Zak Ward

June 16: The Strictly Hip with 77 Stone

June 23: Handsome Jack with Matt Smith’s Nervous System

June 30: Willie Nile with Leroy Townes

July 7: Farrow with David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam

July 14: The Sheila Divine with Potter’s Field

July 21: "Harvest SUMmer Jam” with Johnny Nobody, Roger Bryan & The Orphans, TVMTN

July 28: Grosh, Erin Hoyle & Constellations

"Thursday & Main" started in 2019 as a homage to the former "Thursday at the Square" concert series that began in 1987 at Fountain Plaza under the name "Thursday at the Park." In only its second year, the event relocated to Lafayette Square because of large crowds and was rebranded "Thursday at that Square." During its 25th anniversary season in 2011, the concert series again needed to expand and was partially held at the Erie Canal Harbor Central Wharf where performers included The Lowest of the Low, Ron Hawkins and the Do Good Assassins and Sheila Divine.

As in previous years, food and drink can be purchased with tickets ($2 each). Fat Bob's Food Truck will be on hand on opening night, June 9. Subsequent weeks will feature food grilled under a tent by either The Lunch Box or Jack Rabbit.

