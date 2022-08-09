Rocking two nights: A high mark, and high challenge, for Highmark Stadium

The trucks start rolling in days before the lights drop, the pyrotechnics fire up and the rock 'n' roll begins.

On successive days this week, Highmark Stadium – a nearly 50-year-old venue designed for football – will become home to a pair of adrenaline-charged rock and metal shows: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on Wednesday, followed on Thursday by Metallica, with openers Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

That’s two shows, seven bands and likely 70,000 fans in less than 24 hours – a unique scenario in Highmark Stadium history. (The closest to it: Michael Jackson and family played back-to-back shows during their 1984 Victory Tour.) Add in the Buffalo Bills’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, and that’s three major events in four days.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat this: It's a tough gig for Bills staff because we're so focused on football and the season,” said Andy Major, the team’s vice president of operations and fan experience, a position that puts him in charge of the stadium on event days. “We’re not an arena having a show every week or two.”

Adding to the complexity is Highmark Stadium’s layout: The venue has only one tunnel leading to the field, creating an inconvenient funnel effect for production crews hauling truckloads of equipment to erect an expansive stage, towering video boards and an elaborate sound system. While most stadiums have at least two tunnels – and the new Bills stadium to be built across the street in Orchard Park will have three or four – Highmark has only one because it was built in the early 1970s, before having multiple access points was an industry standard.

Highmark also has minimal event staging space, which means there are few places inside the stadium to store equipment, food or trash. In newer stadiums, the area beneath the stands is often set up to handle those needs as well as provide office space, break rooms and dressing areas for production crews and musical artists. At Highmark Stadium, which is built into the earth, there’s nothing below the lower bowl except rock and dirt.

In a newer stadium, food would likely be stored and prepared inside the venue. At Highmark, that work is spread out. It happens in a commissary building adjacent to the stadium, as well as in the 18 kitchens spread throughout the stadium.

With two concerts and the Bills’ preseason game, which were preceded by the team’s Aug. 5 scrimmage in front of nearly 40,000 fans, Highmark is loaded full with food and beverage.

“We’ve got a truck full of ice, we’ve got a truck full of water,” said Andy Altomare, general manager of the Highmark Stadium operation for Delaware North, the Buffalo-based global hospitality company that is the Bills’ concessionaire.

There will be trucks and trailers for all kinds of equipment – and likely buses for the bands themselves – stationed behind the stadium, in the rear of the tunnel. Meanwhile, inside the tunnel, rooms that are used for football purposes are temporarily converted into something else: offices for security, managers and the settlement team that manages the contractual and financial dealings between the Bills and the production.

Coach Sean McDermott’s office is off-limits, but the Bills locker room (and the visiting team’s locker room, directly across the tunnel hallway) become dressing areas.

They also follow up on tips and requests from the artists’ team. For example, country singer Garth Brooks, who played Highmark on July 23, is a big fan of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Brooks told The News that Allen seems to be “one of the sweetest guys … on the planet,” and added, “Everybody wants him as quarterback … The kid is huge, but he’s versatile. He’s got a great head on his shoulders.”

Someone from Brooks’ touring team told Bills officials of the singer’s affinity for Allen, and also noted that Brooks’ Nashville recording studio happens to be called Allentown. (Brooks named it after his longtime producer Allen Reynolds.) That put Major and his staff on the search for a Josh Allen or Bills-themed gift to leave Brooks. Ultimately, they opted for a Bills jersey with the singer's name between the shoulders.

“We try to tie the Buffalo community to the artist,” Major said, “or the Buffalo Bills to the artist.”

•••

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The day before his Highmark show, Brooks – who’s at the tail end of a yearslong stadium tour – reflected on venues he’s enjoyed.

“Have you guys ever been to Notre Dame?” Brooks asked a pair of News journalists. “No other levels – just one level … That’s how we need it. We need to go back to old school.”

But if you visit the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium, he added, “There’s not a bad seat in the house … It’s symmetrical, perfectly symmetrical.”

Brooks acknowledged he prefers open-air stadiums “if the weather is good to you,” but also enjoyed Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium, which has a semi-translucent roof that lets in natural light. “You walk in there and it’s 60 degrees in Vegas in the middle of summer. It’s unbelievable. That’s a cool one.”

Brooks was pleased to learn the Bills are planning a new stadium to open in 2026. While design and renderings haven’t been released, team officials have acknowledged that the new facility will be open air, with a partial-roof overhang shielding most seats from direct elements. Seating in the new stadium will be stacked tall, and the design is expected to create direct sightlines and enhanced acoustics for all events, concerts included, according to team officials.

The new stadium also will include multiple tunnels and event staging space below the venue, allowing production crews to work more efficiently and with more space.

“Everything is going to be improved,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president. “It’s not like you’re going from a 2015 model to a 2018 model, or a 2018 model to a 2022 model. You’re literally going from something that was built in the '70s to today.”

While the new stadium “should be a catalyst for hosting additional events overall,” Raccuia said, it’s unclear – yet – whether that will include landing more concerts. The number of musical acts who can fill a stadium-sized venue is limited, and many tend to play bigger cities. Buffalo has plenty of nearby competition: Three of those larger markets – Pittsburgh, Toronto, Cleveland – are an easy drive from Western New York. Meanwhile, the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse can seat more than 50,000 people for concerts, and is centrally located to draw from all across upstate New York. Two months ago, Paul McCartney played Syracuse in front of 35,000 fans, which is in the same attendance range as what the Bills stadium draws for concerts.

Raccuia declined to address the competition from other cities, but noted that while most bookings of non-football events happen six months to a year in advance. “Conversations about hosting events to open the new stadium in 2026 have already taken place,” he said.

Those talks, presumably, are preliminary – and contingent on the Bills, New York State and Erie County finalizing their $1.4 billion construction and lease deal in the coming weeks, and the development timeline staying on track.

•••

In the meantime, there are more pressing concerns at Highmark Stadium – like cleaning the bathrooms, hallways and seats and handling all the garbage from Wednesday to Thursday night.

For the scrimmage, concerts and preseason game, Delaware North’s Altomare has ordered an estimated 200,000 water bottles, 140,000 soda bottles and half a million cases of beer, plus approximately 36,000 pretzels, 100,000 hot dogs, 5,000 pizzas and 240 pounds of popcorn seed. That’s roughly 900 gallons of popcorn.

That’s also a lot of trash at the end of each event. It has to go somewhere, and at Highmark, you can’t hide it. Because there’s no space beneath the seating area, trash is stored in Dumpster-style bins that line the outside of the stadium.

For the back-to-back shows this week, handling that garbage and cleaning the stadium may be the biggest challenges. After the Garth Brooks show, the Bills operations staff and Jani-King, which is contracted to clean the stadium, held a dry-run expedited cleaning practice to find out whether they could get the stadium “turned over so that it looks good and it is clean” within less than 24 hours, Major said.

Through “multiple meetings” to coordinate plans, Major said, and adding staff (which Jani-King is still doing), it worked.

“From a production standpoint, it’s relatively easy to go from one show night to the next,” Major said, noting that LiveNation is the promoter for both shows this week and the same stage is being used, eliminating the challenge of hastily breaking down one stage and loading in another. “The tough part is the stadium. We have to clean the place. We have to get everything ready for the next night.”

Like the musicians onstage, they have to do it fast and hard. At Highmark Stadium this week, the rock stars won't be the only performers operating on adrenaline.