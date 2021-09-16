Review: Phoebe Bridgers puts on cathartic, bone-crushing concert at Artpark

Bounding onstage in their signature concert "Reunion Tour" skeletal look – matching black and bones Day of the Dead onesies – indie rockstar Phoebe Bridgers and band played a magnificently nuanced, cathartic and panoramic concert in the Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater in Lewiston on Wednesday night.

The show, one of 26 outdoor-only gigs performed by Bridgers in September and October, appeared to be about half-capacity. But everyone in attendance came ready to rock – and maybe cry a little.

The band's matching skeleton ensembles are a cute detail. But these disembodying X-ray stage uniforms eliminate most sex appeal, creating focus instead on collective musical prowess, every raw and confessional Bridgers lyric, and display an overarching punk-rock irony. Saddest Factory, Bridgers' record label that she launched in 2020 for her second album, "Punisher," has a logo of a human and skeleton hand entwined.

Fans, who largely self-identify as "Pharbz," were required by Bridgers to be fully vaccinated, and had to present proof of such prior to entry. It was the first large-scale local concert to allow only vaccinated attendees. Masking was also required during the concert: brief mask breaks were allowed only while sipping or eating; watchful security, roaming the concession and concert areas, reminded fans to mask up as needed.