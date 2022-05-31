Review: Lake Street Dive plays a balmy night of balladry

The gateway to summer, Memorial Day weekend, brought Lake Street Dive and opening act Devon Gilfillian to the Artpark Amphitheater on May 29. It was a night of balmy weather, deft balladry and the merry blending of genres by both bands: blues, funk, soul and pop with some well-chosen, sing-along vintage covers.

At the top of each set, both lead singers – Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive and Gilfillian – used the forum of community gathering for the joy of live music to subtly address the current universal state of affairs. They called for action: Price to "Be open and kind," and Gilfillian to "Bring a little love to the world."

The ardent wishes of the two singers were met with hollerbacks of cheers. The healing power of music rolls on.

Lake Street Dive showcases the enormous talents of its five bandmembers but lead singer Price outshines as the star in their onstage cosmos that includes not one – but three – disco balls overhead. At Artpark she came on the stage resplendent in the shiniest of shiny dresses, and after set opener "Know That I Know" from the band's latest release, "Obviously," said that the beginning of a set "Is my favorite part of the show because anything can happen."

And a happening did ensue and it was a delight as we watched an onstage huddle between the five band members showing that the set was not entirely scripted. The band's buoyant set touched on all facets of the Lake Street Dive oeuvre, inspiring dancing in front of the stage and on the lawn.

This was a general admission event (no wristbands and front-of-stage VIP section) that created a democratic flow of people with fans squeezing closer to the stage as the night played on. (The configuration varies by show.)

"Know That I Know" flowed into "Hypothetical" to the up-tempo "Hush Money," two more from the band's newest release. "Same Old News" included a lush duet with Price and keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss. "I Can Change" featured a solid guitar solo by newest band member Jim Cornelison as drummer Mike Calabrese held the groove. It was then that the singer told the adoring audience that the 10-year anniversary of the band's EP "Fun Machine" (five covers and one original) had inspired a revisiting: "There'll be another 'Fun Machine' this summer," Price reported.

Covers later in the set included the Shania Twain hit "You're Still the One" and Bonnie Raitt's "Nick of Time," with Bermiss on keys and lead vocals. For the Raitt classic Price called Gilfillian back to the stage for some gorgeous vocal blending. Gilfillian was spotted watching the later part of the show from the edge of the lawn, greeted by fans and enjoying the vibe of the night. Lake Street Dive's encore included the jaunty "Good Kisser" and "Bad Self Portraits."

Nashville-based Gilfillian and his band played a soulful half-hour performance that undoubtedly earned some new fans in a set as genre-shifting as that of Lake Street Dive's with easy moves between the guitar-rich, soulful vocals touching on the phrasings of R&B, deep guitar rock and church-steeped gospel.

Gilfillian mentioned his 2020 vinyl release "What's Going On" of Marvin Gaye covers with all proceeds donated to the nonprofit The Equity Alliance benefitting Black community empowerment and ending voter suppression. He did cover that title track, showing his great vocal range by hitting the falsetto just right.

His "Love You Anyway," set closer, is, he explained, about loving friends and family whose views we don't share – "A new one I'm excited to put out there, about my separation from friends and family on different sides of the fence. I don't want politics separating us." He was pleased that his invitation to sing along was met with great enthusiasm. "Y'all sound good," he said. "Give yourselves a pat on the back."

