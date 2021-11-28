Review: Genesis reunites with fans in emotional two-hour set of hits in KeyBank Center

Genesis performed a lush two-hour set of beloved poetical ballads and jaunty, dance-inducing pop tunes at its sold-out KeyBank Center concert on Saturday night, ending a 13-year hiatus. The big love for this band was palpable, opening notes met with jubilant shouts of recognition and sing-alongs, largely encouraged by the gesturing of the man seated and singing front and center, former drummer Phil Collins.

This was a stop on "The Last Domino?" tour of 47 concerts throughout North America and Europe. Genesis released a best-of compilation of same name a month before hitting the road. Making music for more than five decades, the band was last here for the "Turn it On Again" tour in 2007 and Collins played Buffalo for his "Still Not Dead Yet Live!" tour in 2019.

Lines of fans encircled the venue awaiting the opening of the doors in wintry weather, and in great anticipation. In meeting KeyBank Center's "fully vaccinated venue" protocol (outlined in an email sent to every ticket purchaser the day of), attendees showed proof of vaccination before proceeding to digital ticket scanning, and, lastly, a security check. Start time was delayed by about 30 minutes to allow seats to gradually filled.