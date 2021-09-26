Review: Eric Church concert brings out rowdy but happy crowd

An Eric Church concert commandment: Thou shalt not lose your mind and shove fellow audience members from behind, nearly causing a rumble in Section 103 of KeyBank Center while attempting to approach the country megastar, who had drifted from the stage to mingle with fans during his song "Springsteen" at the end of his flawless three-hour concert.

Some, deprived of live music of such a grand scale for some time (the Lumineers were the last big tour playing KeyBank Center, in February 2020), might need some gentle reminders, refreshers and rebukes. Church did return to the stage, no punches were thrown, and the ardent fan in question, hoping for a selfie with the country star, disappeared into the crowd.

Out on his 55-city, aptly named "The Gather Again Tour" promoting his triple album "Heart & Soul," Church and his crew of six stalwart musicians – and powerful accompanying vocalist Joanna Cotton – played Buffalo on Saturday night. The vibe was celebratory and rowdy.