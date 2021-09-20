Review: Borderland festival closes with a welcoming vibe, strong musical lineup

Borderland Music + Arts Festival, an outdoor cultural festival taking place at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora over two days, achieved a trifecta on its final day Sunday. With balmy weather, banner talent lineup and a solid Bills win watched on a big screen by some concertgoers, it was smiles for miles along the rolling landscape.

After its 2020 hiatus, Borderland – established in 2018 – roared back strong with 30 musical acts playing on three stages, a bevy of talented regional artisans and artists and well-chosen food vendors. Attendees showed proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 tests at entry points before receiving requisite fest bracelets showing evidence of payment, and age – for imbibing purposes.

"This is going to be a fun night. I'm just getting warmed up, my toes are tingling," said headliner Jason Isbell and the 400, minutes into his band's perfect twang-rock set of originals and a few covers. His pandemic-penned song "Dreamsicle," released in 2020 on "Reunions," followed "24 Frames," a tune paying tribute to Isbell's former hometown, Athens, Ga. The band covered famed Athens band, R.E.M., a few songs later, playing a jaunty, rendition of "Driver 8" off of "Reckoning."