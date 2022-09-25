Review: At KeyBank Center, a love fest between the Goo Goo Dolls and Buffalo

Broadway was dark Saturday night and there was a chill in the air, but you would be hard-pressed to feel that in KeyBank Center as the Goo Goo Dolls took to the stage with a hometown show that fired up the pleather jacket and flannel-wearing faithful.

Just before the band took the stage, County Executive Mark Poloncarz braved a sea of “boos” to acknowledge what this band means to the area and to name Sept. 24 “Goo Goo Dolls Day.” With this and a “Go Bills, Squish the Fish,” he was able to turn the crowd around, if only for moment.

From the first chord of “Yeah, I Like You,” through an hour and 45-minute set, bassist Robby Takac and singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, with the assistance of their backing band, showcased the working-class energy and spirit of Buffalo, and the crowd was not short on appreciation.

The minimal stage setup, with only a keyboard and drum riser gave ample room for Takac to run and bounce around like a little kid at his favorite playground. Even Rzeznik, dressed in gas station coveralls, took to bouncing around the stage when he was not singing. A few video screens behind the band flashed a variety of artistic styles throughout the show that made you wonder if they were the works of any of the artists showcased at Takac’s annual Music is Art festival.

With the deep catalog that comes with being a band of nearly 40 years, they did not shy away from playing hits like “Slide,” “Black Balloon” or “Naked” right up front. “Black Balloon,” enjoyed special recognition from the crowd as balloons bounced around among the crowd.

When Rzeznik joked “Anyone here from Buffalo?” between songs, a deafening response followed, to which he noted with joy “We are everywhere.”

Rzeznik handed over vocal duties to Takac halfway through the set during a string of songs that included “Lucky Star,” the only song played off the 1993 release “Superstar Car Wash,” and the oldest they played from their catalog. As Takac’s raspy punk-tinged vocals traveled through this super-sized venue, one could not help but reminisce about the days the stage was a fraction of the size, and it was the band that was larger than life.

Rzeznik returned to the mic and slowed the show down with a couple of acoustic songs. When he forgot the chord progression or perhaps a lyric or two during “Sympathy,” he jokingly asked the forgiving audience for a mulligan. He finished strong and made it through “Name” without incident.

The duo was never shy proclaiming their love for the Buffalo audience and thanked everyone for “keeping the band alive.” They even mused that if it all ended that night, they would be happy.

Confetti cannons and an explosive rendition of “Broadway” had the crowd electrified. As the show began to wind down, a flood of voices and cellphone flashlights lit up the entire arena as the band performed the hit “Iris.”

Following the encore “Tattered Edge/You Should be Happy,” they quickly transitioned into a cover of Tom Petty’s “Running Down a Dream.” This song felt especially poignant at the end, as if to say to all the band’s supporters and Buffalonians in general, look everyone we really made it, all of us.

If one were to feed the word “rock” into an AI machine, the opening band Blue October may just tumble out. With perfectly good vocals and musicianship, there was a lack of emotion and heart to their songs. Singer Justin Furstenfeld appeared to be trying to overcorrect this by repeatedly announcing to the crowd how much he loved them between nearly every song. The band held the attention of the crowd as best it could as it powered through its 45-minute set.

REVIEW

Goo Goo Dolls

With Blue October. Sept. 24 at KeyBank Center.