The return of three popular entertainment options are among the events announced this week.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will again bring its holiday tour to Buffalo, this year called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO & More.” Performances are 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at KeyBank Center. Venue presale has started with a special ticket price of $49 available through Sept. 22. The public on sale starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 (trans-siberian.com, keybankcenter.com).

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his friends for a show at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at KeyBank Center. Venue presale runs from 10 a.m. Sept. 15 to midnight Sept. 17; the public on sale date is Sept. 18 at jeffdunham.com.

And the ever entertaining Harlem Globetrotters - including Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder – will play their rivals the Washington Generals at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at KeyBank Center. The event includes pre- and post-game activities and a fan-filled halftime skills showcase. Venue presale is from 10 a.m. Sept. 18 to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 24; public on sale starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 (harlemglobetrotters.com).

Also announced:

Must Die with Tisoki, Togeki, Smileysfate. 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Tickets are $19 (mnmpresents.com).

Tab Benoit and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series. 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $35-$65 and go on sale at noon Sept. 15 (etix.com)

John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band. 7:30 p.m. March 16 at the Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda). Tickets are $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 (rivieratheatre.org).

Excision Nexus Tour. 7 p.m. March 19-20 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Tickets are $59.50 for a one-night pass, $99 for a two-night pass (mnmpresents.com).

John Oliver. 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino (6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont.). Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 (ticketmaster.ca).