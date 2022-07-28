Remembering Verse, a musical movement that bridged the Main Street divide

Music has had a long history of fostering community, something that has been much needed in the time since 10 people lost their lives in the May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. While the deeply segregated nature of Buffalo, especially the East Side/West Side dividing line, has been underscored since then, there are success stories of segregation being transcended and deeper community ties fostered.

One of those stories is that of a musical movement that bridged the Main Street divide, bringing together musicians and music lovers of various backgrounds, skin colors and economic realities, and in the process, fostering the talents of a generation of musicians and singers.

This is the story of Verse. And, as members of that musical conglomeration have become movers and shakers in the Buffalo music scene and the broader music industry, it's a story that bears repeating.

Chasing a sound

In 2009, Batavia-born guitarist Michael DiSanto, who had been a part of the Buffalo music scene since the middle 1990s, was leading the band Unit 9. The group had earned a residency at La Metro on Elmwood Avenue and was doing well. But DiSanto, who had a musical epiphany after falling in love with the Roots’ 1995 soul-jazz-hip-hop masterpiece “Do You Want More,” was beginning to imagine a more expansive, inclusive sound.

The genesis of the idea that would become Verse took place at the Buffalo wine bar Epic.

“We’re playing this quiet dinner gig, and we’re doing ‘What’s Going On,’ and Zuri Appleby starts singing, and it was just so beautiful and so cool,” recalled DiSanto, who is rehabilitating from a stroke he suffered in 2019. “It hit me then, what this could become, if we just put together a rotating cast of these different players that shared deep love for the music, and made it a weekly event.”

In early 2011, DiSanto convinced the owner of Canvas, a Hertel Avenue restaurant and wine bar, to give him a three-week trial run for Verse and the weekly series he was calling Neo Soul Tuesdays. By the end of the trial run, Verse was offered a weekly residency.

“Then the problem became that the place was too packed every week,” DiSanto said. “And some nearby businesses complained – they didn’t like ‘the noise’ and the people standing on the sidewalk waiting to get into the club. We knew what they were really trying to say – that there were too many people of color coming to those shows.“

After complaints from neighboring businesses led to the cancellation of the residency, Neo-Soul Tuesdays was moved to Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar in Allentown thanks to support from owner JJ Alfieri. A quiet but influential revolution had been launched.

For the next eight years, DiSanto assembled a core band that backed a rotating cast of guest singers and instrumentalists, many of them in their early musical careers.

“The band that Michael so purposefully put together represented the best of the best,” said music educator and artist manager Linda Appleby, who attended Neo-Soul Tuesdays religiously. “It was a safe place, not only for Buffalo musicians of color, but musicians from Rochester and elsewhere, as well. All ages, all ethnicities. It was also a space for newcomers to hone their abilities.

“Drea D’Nur, Einot Agmon, Q, Kissena Frazier, Bentley Wright, Cal Parmer, Vanzella Joy, Carl ‘Flute’ Johnson, Rod Bonner, Philip ‘Squeaky’ Walker, Deshawn ‘D-Ray’ Jackson – the list of musicians who came through there is incredibly long.”

Among those musicians was Zuri Appleby, Linda’s daughter, who was an up-and-coming bassist at the time.

“Looking back on it now, I realize what a huge thing this was, and Michael curated all of it,” said Zuri Appleby, who has since worked with Adam Lambert and Nick Jonas, and is currently the bassist in Lizzo's band.

“You don’t always realize what you have while you have it. Out here in L.A., so often you play with strangers, people you meet for the first time at the gig. Being in Verse felt so natural and organic, so much like a family. That kind of synergy, that respect for the music and for each other – that’s something so rare and so special. I can see that now.”

The intensive time spent playing with Verse and the extended family of musicians participating in Neo-Soul Tuesdays “made me ready to say, ‘Alright, I can show up out there in the big world now and put all that I’ve learned into practice,” she said.

Linda Appleby calls Neo-soul Tuesdays "the most happening organic space for musicians anywhere in the city at the time. Michael gave movement and a voice to those who would have never had a voice to begin with.”

“I feel that,” Zuri said of her mother’s quote. “Buffalo is such a strong music city, and we really do value quality and we know the real deal. But it can get a little bit cliquey, where the same people get called for all the gigs. I didn’t know D-Ray before we started playing together. Michael was responsible for keeping him in the mix. I mean, D-Ray didn’t even have his own drum set at the time. But Michael believed in him. And playing with D-Ray ended up changing my life. That’s just one example. I didn’t know Rufus ‘Breezy’ Cole, I didn’t know Dante Myles, I didn’t know Miles Tucker, I didn’t know Sara Rodgers - I met them all because of Michael. And they are some of the best musicians I’ve ever known.”

Though DiSanto was the nucleus around which Buffalo’s Neo-Soul movement grew, he maintains a humble stance, insisting that he was simply “a guy who loved getting other people together.”

“That was a time when this needed to happen,” DiSanto said. “It was a case of the universe calling for it, I truly believe. There were so many incredible people here who were also incredible players. All they needed was a place to gather together.

“It wasn’t supposed to be a movement. It was just about love and good music. It became something bigger on its own, organically. But the vibe stayed the same. It was nothing other than good people wanting to be together to love each other and celebrate music.”