Remembering JJ Alfieri: ‘In a city of talkers, he was a doer’

JJ Alfieri – nightclub owner, restaurateur, writer, director, film producer, music lover and raconteur supreme – died Sunday. He was 44.

As friends, collaborators, family members and creative partners flooded social media with grief-stricken remembrances on the evening of Alfieri’s death, the shock and dismay of the Buffalo creative community was made palpable.

Alfieri left an indelible mark on the music and hospitality industries here. Before anyone was placing the word “renaissance” in the same sentence as the name of our city, he was dreaming big and turning those dreams into a tangible reality that upped the ante for both the music scene and Buffalo nightlife in general.

Alfieri – born in Buffalo on July 4, 1978, and a graduate of St Joseph's Collegiate Institute, Buffalo State College and the University at Buffalo, where he concentrated on English and media studies – forever altered the musical landscape of Buffalo in 2010, when he opened Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar in the heart of the Allentown District, following a four-year stint managing Crocodile Bar on Chippewa Street.

From the get-go, DBGB’s, as the club became known, offered something that was a rarity in the Buffalo club-land of the era – a heady mix of musical performers covering a broad range of styles that encompassed soul music, jazz, rock, hip-hop, jam-band and DJ culture, with no bias toward or against any specific musical cliques. As I opined in a 2013 Buffalo News column, “Diversity is the key to the success of the Duke's lineup. Hip-hop, neo-soul, dance, jam bands, DJs, soul-jazz outfits, techno – you name it, and if you can dance to it, Duke's is likely to book it.”

“It was never about the bottom line with him,” said musician Eric Crittenden, a close friend of Alfieri’s who performed consistently at DBGB’s. Crittenden was slated to become a musical curator at Alfieri’s newest venture, Oscar’s Hollywood Arts Café, at 31 Johnson Park in Buffalo, recently opened at the former site of the 31 Club restaurant, which Alfieri ran with his father.

“Spiritual capital was always in the forefront and was always the foundation for our work together. JJ fought for artists and he paid them beyond the status quo. He’d get behind an idea and write you the check to make that idea happen, often at a loss to himself. He didn’t care. He was about the dream, and making the dream a reality.”

“Not only was JJ a good friend, he always took care of us musicians very well,” said Kevin Kukota, who performed at DBGB's routinely in various bands, including Sonic Garden, who, one memorable evening in 2015, played a twin-set show featuring members of Moe. to a packed house.

“He wanted the best for us, always. Outside of his sometimes tough guy attitude, he had a good heart. He was a kind brother.”

Beginning in 2012, DBGB’s became the home of the weekly Neo-Soul Tuesdays series, the brainchild of guitarist and bandleader Michael DiSanto, who had been running the series for a year on Hertel Avenue, until, according to DiSanto, complaints caused him to look to move.

DiSanto called Alfieri, and was invited to the club-owner’s home.

“We sat down together on his couch and talked,” DiSanto said. “And immediately, he was all in. He said, ‘Let’s do this, and let’s do it right.’ ”

For the next eight years, Neo-Soul Tuesdays flourished at DBGB’s, as a core band led by DiSanto and featuring a rotating cast of musicians – including bassist Zuri Appleby, drummer DeShawn Jackson and keyboardist Rufus “Breezey” Cole – welcomed guests like Drea D’Nur, Nikki Hicks and Chauncey Northington. In the process, the series brought together musicians and music-lovers of various backgrounds, skin colors and economic realities and fostered the talents of countless musicians and singers.

In addition to a full roster of local bands and artists, and highly creative residencies like the “Being” series – which presented localized musical tributes to such luminaries as Tupac, Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys, the Notorious B.I.G. and J Dilla – DBGB’s hosted genuine legends and soon-to-be-legends alike, among them Snarky Puppy, David Gans, Rob Wasserman, Bernard Purdie, Eric Krasnow, Adam Holtzman of Miles Davis and Steven Wilson fame, EPMD, Rob Bass, Afrika Bambaataa, members of Moe. and Soulive, Joseph Wooten, and Devon Allman.

In 2015, Alfieri further expanded his business footprint, opening storefronts in the Expo Market at 617 Main St.

At the time of his death, Alfieri was heavily involved in a documentary film outlining and celebrating DBGB’s first decade. (The documentary is said to be close to completion.) He was also preparing to move DBGB’s to 88 West Chippewa St., former site of the Crocodile Bar. He was still dreaming big and working to drag those dreams into reality until the end.

“I was just with him, and he was all about updating things to reflect where we are now as a city and a scene,” Crittenden said. “He said, ‘We need to curate an entertainment scene in Buffalo that’s commensurate with our growth and reflects where we are now, not where we were a decade ago.’

“That’s JJ. In a city of talkers, he was a doer. You were never going to find him whining – he was too busy getting things done. He set the pace. We in Buffalo would do well to follow his lead.”