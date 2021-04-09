Rage Against the Machine sets new KeyBank Center date

We'll have to wait another year to see Rage Against the Machine. The iconic L.A. rock band has postponed its reunion tour for another year, with a KeyBank Center concert now set for July 25, 2022.

It's the second postponement for the tour that was originally scheduled to be in Buffalo on July 27, 2020, before the pandemic moved it to July 29, 2021.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the 2022 Public Service Announcement Tour and refunds will be available as well.

The news was announced on the band’s website:

“The Rage Against the Machine tour will now start in the spring of 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Anyone who wants a refund can do so at your point of purchase for 30 days. We will see you next year. Brad, Tim, Tom and Zack”

Opening the concert is Run the Jewels. Visit keybankcenter.com for additional ticket information.

