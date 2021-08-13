Promoters see promise, uncertainty in the future of Buffalo's outdoor concerts

Buffalo's summer concert season used to be so predictable.
The weekly concerts on Thursdays lasted for 30 years, the last nine at Canalside. Those free concerts with nationally known acts gave way to paid admissions in 2017, and two years later the Thursday programming was ditched altogether to give concert bookers more flexibility.
Then Covid-19 kayoed last summer's concert season, and in June came the announcement that the concert series at Canalside – which struggled financially in recent years and brought unwanted issues of underage drinking – was over.
Now the proposed construction of one and possibly two new venues leaves the future potentially bright but also uncertain.
A music pavilion on the Outer Harbor for concerts and other events, expected to open in 2023 or 2024, has become the planned successor to the Canalside concerts, although a lawsuit and some political opposition aim to keep that from happening.
Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, formerly LaSalle Park, remains another possibility for concerts. A planned sledding hill combined with the current pavilion that's expected to be enhanced or replaced could hold up to 10,000 people, an official with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation said. No discussions have been held on concert programming or whether traffic flow and parking would even make a music venue there viable, the official said. The park isn't expected to be completed before 2024.
Meanwhile, a weekly series at Fountain Plaza, "Thursday & Main," is drawing people downtown to see local acts perform once again.
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, which draws the region's largest acts in the summer with the exception of the occasional show at Highmark Stadium, and Artpark continue to complement the programming in Buffalo.
As for the future of Buffalo concerts, most of the attention has turned to the Outer Harbor.
"I think the Outer Harbor is a great area to have a major concert," said Michael Schmand, executive director of Buffalo Place, which is programming the Fountain Plaza concerts.
Buffalo Place produced the original "Thursday at the Square" shows, which began at Fountain Plaza in 1987 for two years before relocating to Lafayette Square. In 2011, the series moved to Canalside.
"That series brought people downtown, energized Chippewa Street and the spinoff effect it had on bars and restaurants was one of the reasons we're doing it again in Fountain Plaza," Schmand said.
The new downtown series has been growing in popularity, with a recent show attracting 1,000 people, he said.
Artie Kwitchoff of Funtime Presents called Canalside a poor location for mounting big productions. Kwitchoff, with partner Donny Kutzbach, acted as talent-buyer and promoter for the majority of Canalside's concert seasons.
“Canalside was an incredibly difficult space to use for large shows,” Kwitchoff said. “Stage size was limited, backstage accommodations were limited, load-in was difficult, and the fact that we had to put together big events while still keeping much of the park open during the day made things very awkward and uncomfortable for the artists and their crew.
“It was never designed to handle the shows brought to the site,” he said.
Kwitchoff thinks moving the concert venue to the Outer Harbor makes sense now that there are plans for electrical and water service, even as traffic congestion remains a concern.
“The Outer Harbor is a really logical replacement for Canalside,” Kwitchoff said.
Leaving Canalside
Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. said for years that it planned to transition the 20-acre Canalside site into a mixed-use residential neighborhood. Ground was broken earlier this year for the first apartments coming to Canalside.
Plans by the state waterfront agency designate a music and events pavilion at the already developed southern end of the Outer Harbor for occasional concerts, charity races and cultural festivals. The amphitheater would accommodate up to 8,000 people on folding chairs and blankets, according to Steven Ranalli, the agency's president. That's fewer than the music series at Lafayette Square and later Canalside accommodated, and closer to the midsized productions at Artpark.
Ranalli said the planned amphitheater is more of a pavilion or bandshell compared to one with all the bells and whistles at a venue like Darien Lake.
“I think calling the Outer Harbor pavilion an amphitheater is a bit misleading and makes it sound like it will be Darien Lake,” Kwitchoff said. "I remember Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. saying that they didn't want a Darien Lake, they wanted a permanent pavilion that can be used to produce events that include concerts, road races, and community gatherings."
Still, the addition of infrastructure on the Outer Harbor is a game changer for promoters, he said.
Josh Holtzman, who books music for Twenty6 Productions and Buffalo Iron Works, said the pivot to the Outer Harbor summons some feelings of ambivalence.
“I enjoy seeing new venues and spaces come to town, because it shows we have a healthy live music ecosystem in Buffalo," Holtzman said. "But my mixed feelings exist because I know the community loves the green space of the Outer Harbor."
There is a long history of concerts on the Outer Harbor, mostly at a site farther north where a restaurant and bar stood until the early 2000s. This summer has seen the "Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront" aerial show and a couple of concerts on the Outer Harbor, most recently the sold-out Summer Jam headlined by rapper Rick Ross, on Aug. 7.
Traffic concerns
Ranalli said the Outer Harbor has around 2,700 parking spaces – 1,000 in a lot by the terminal buildings, another 1,000 in a lot farther north and 750 spaces along Fuhrmann Boulevard. He acknowledged the site presents challenges getting cars in and out.
"I think that's typical of any large-scale event," Ranalli said. "It's slow to get into the Bills parking lots on game day. It's slow to get into Darien Lake on a concert day."
BuffaloWaterfront.com advised attendees in advance of the Rick Ross concert that parking spaces "are first come, first serve," and that shuttles would be available to transport fans from the ancillary lots to the performance area. Organizers also encouraged ride-sharing and "alternate modes of transportation wherever possible."
For Kristen Kimmick of Buffalo, the Rick Ross-headlined show was a bittersweet experience – sadly, with an emphasis on the bitter.
"My takeaway from that concert is that I will never go to a concert of that size at that venue, ever again," Kimmick said.
"I go to a lot of shows," she said. "Prior to Covid, I'd estimate an average of two shows a week, including traveling to other cities for concerts and festivals. I've never seen a traffic disaster like this one, anywhere – and that includes Darien Lake."
Kimmick says that she had no choice but to park far from the venue – "at least a mile away" – and that "if there were shuttles there, I certainly didn't see them – and I don't know what good they would've done anyway, because traffic was not moving."
Kimmick estimates that it took her "about 2 hours and 15 minutes" to make it off of Fuhrmann Boulevard after the concert.
"The interesting thing is, once we made it into the concert, we found that the venue was completely awesome," Kimmick said. "It's a totally beautiful setting, the sound was incredibly clear, there was plenty of room to move and watch comfortably from the back of the venue, and the lines for vendors moved along pretty quickly.
"But they just don't have the capacity to deal with that many people, in terms of parking and traffic," she said.
Independent music promoter David Taylor, who has produced shows at the Outer Harbor, wonders how many people will want to tolerate the traffic delays.
"I think that's going to present more problems than anything," Taylor said. "I personally think that people will tire of that quickly if they go to a concert on a weekday and expect to leave at 9:30 or 10 and be home in 30 minutes, only to find it takes an hour and a half to get out of the parking lot."
Ranalli expects ride-sharing would be used by some to avoid driving and to compensate for the lack of public transit.
"If people can afford to come to a concert, they can probably afford to take a ride-share service," he said. "I think people will find a way to get to a show if they want to, in the same way they do for a Bills game or Darien Lake."
Kwitchoff doesn't foresee the lack of public transportation to the Outer Harbor being a big problem.
“Although public transportation doesn't reach there, the majority of the audience usually drove to the Canalside shows," Kwitchoff said. "Many people rode their bikes and that is still possible, especially if the water taxi can be utilized.”
Outer Harbor opposition
State Sen. Sean Ryan has urged the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation to scrap its plans for an outdoor event venue on the Outer Harbor, which he said would be in direct competition with the “Great Lawn” and other outdoor event spaces that will be built at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.
“We have a long history of siloed decision-making in Buffalo that often leads to scarce resources being wasted on projects that clash with one another," Ryan said Friday. "With the planned large-event venue at the Outer Harbor, I fear that we are going down that same path once again. Through years of public feedback, the people of Western New York have made it clear that they want a ‘quieter, simpler’ Outer Harbor that features trails and green space. It is imperative that ECHDC work together with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to ensure that Outer Harbor funding is not wasted on a plan that will disregard the public’s wishes, only to create competition for outdoor events on Buffalo’s waterfront.”
Plus, three organizations filed a lawsuit on June 24 in State Supreme Court, claiming the waterfront agency and the City of Buffalo violated environmental laws in approving a special use permit for the pavilion.
They claim live events will adversely affect the Outer Harbor's ecology and interfere with migratory birds, aquatic life and wildlife.
The lawsuit was filed by the 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor, the League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara and Western New York Environmental Alliance. Each wants the Outer Harbor designated a state park and put under the jurisdiction of the Office of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Ranalli said there was wide acceptance early on that an amphitheater would be located in the developed area on the Outer Harbor's southern end, where the Terminal A and B buildings are zoned for urban mixed use. Plans call for the Terminal B building to be reduced to its steel frame and serve as a backdrop for the pavilion, providing a view of Lake Erie behind it.
"We have letters of support from groups that are suing us specifically listing an amphitheater at Terminal B," Ranalli said. "I honestly don't know when it flipped. It's just beyond frustrating."
Joannie Kahn, co-founder of the 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor, said opposition grew when it became clear the size and scale was different than anticipated.
"Many of us were thinking of small musical events – perhaps chamber music or the philharmonic," Kahn said. "No was envisioning events for 8,000 people and the cars that would come with it."
Downtown music
As for the return of downtown concerts this summer, Ranalli said he's glad to see what's happening at Fountain Plaza.
"The public still has access to free concerts downtown that are completely accessible," he said. "I'm happy that Buffalo Place is keeping it small-scale but sort of bringing back 'Thursday at the Square,' and I applaud them for that."
Taylor said a music series was needed downtown.
"The city supports live music quite heartily," he said. "There is a need for a space where live entertainment can be free to the public or very cheap."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.