Promoters see promise, uncertainty in the future of Buffalo's outdoor concerts

Kimmick says that she had no choice but to park far from the venue – "at least a mile away" – and that "if there were shuttles there, I certainly didn't see them – and I don't know what good they would've done anyway, because traffic was not moving."

Kimmick estimates that it took her "about 2 hours and 15 minutes" to make it off of Fuhrmann Boulevard after the concert.

"The interesting thing is, once we made it into the concert, we found that the venue was completely awesome," Kimmick said. "It's a totally beautiful setting, the sound was incredibly clear, there was plenty of room to move and watch comfortably from the back of the venue, and the lines for vendors moved along pretty quickly.

"But they just don't have the capacity to deal with that many people, in terms of parking and traffic," she said.

Independent music promoter David Taylor, who has produced shows at the Outer Harbor, wonders how many people will want to tolerate the traffic delays.

"I think that's going to present more problems than anything," Taylor said. "I personally think that people will tire of that quickly if they go to a concert on a weekday and expect to leave at 9:30 or 10 and be home in 30 minutes, only to find it takes an hour and a half to get out of the parking lot."