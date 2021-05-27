Planning on attending concerts at Artpark? You need to be vaccinated

“Artpark is respectful that some are unable or not willing to receive the vaccine, and understand this may be upsetting,” representatives said in a statement announcing the policy. “As Artpark Amphitheater is an open, general admission venue, with only two public entrances/exits, shared restrooms and concessions areas, it would be very difficult to guarantee a safe, comfortable and equitable environment. Separation of audiences would also diminish the communal and relaxed experience of a live concert for both the audience and performers. We look forward to the time when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to the public and all our visitors will be welcome to our big crowd events.”