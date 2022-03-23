 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Planners push back on concerns of 'traffic nightmare' at Outer Harbor concert site
Planners push back on concerns of 'traffic nightmare' at Outer Harbor concert site

Kristen Kimmick has enjoyed multiple events at the Outer Harbor, a location she calls "gorgeous." But she's thinking twice of returning there for a concert after sitting in gridlock for nearly three hours after a Rick Ross concert in 2021.

“If they’re talking about doing shows for 8,000 people there … well, no thanks. I’m a seasoned concertgoer, but getting out of that location was worse than a Darien Lake and an Artpark show combined,” said Kimmick, who lives in Allentown. “It would have to be an artist I’ve followed and been in love with for years to get me to go back there.”

Traffic issues have long plagued large-scale events at the Outer Harbor, and it is a topic of conversation again with the announcement of a new summer 2022 concert series and the continued work on the construction of a $13 million permanent amphitheater that will bring even more events when it fully opens in 2024. This year's concert series begins May 29 with T-Pain on the Pavilion Lawn near the planned amphitheater site.

A traffic study of the 200-acre site conducted by the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council in 2018 found the new amphitheater would “result in no significant adverse transportation impacts.”

The assessment also said the Outer Harbor plan “does not include any major developments that would be expected to generate significantly more traffic than existing facilities.”

 

Fuhrmann Boulevard aerial

The traffic circle on Fuhrmann Boulevard that connects to Route 5 on the Outer Harbor, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

The Erie County Harbor Development Corporation's assessment of the travel demand model for the new concert pavilion site – about a mile south of the former concert location on the grounds of what was once the Pier Restaurant – suggests multiple avenues of entry and exit for concertgoers should allow for relatively smooth traffic flow surrounding events.

Harbor Development Corporation Executive Director Steve Ranalli has heard the concerns about traffic, but said traffic flow improved significantly over the course of several live events last summer, and expressed confidence they were on the right track.

“I get it,” Ranalli said, in reference to frustrations with post-concert traffic expressed by some attendees. “I think people remember the old days – say, Guns ’n’ Roses, and the Edgefests back in 2013 and ’14, the big shows out at the old Pier site, when everyone drove up the cul de sac at the north end of Fuhrmann Boulevard.”

Guns n Roses outer harbor

Monster Truck, a Canadian rock band from Hamilton, Ontario, opening for Guns N' Roses on the former site of the Pier Restaurant at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, in 2013.  (Photo by Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)

At the new site, Ranalli said, attendees can go north or south on Route 5 or take Ohio Street, a two-lane road that connects the Outer Harbor to downtown. That’s not a new development – the same points of ingress and egress were available to concertgoers at the old Pier site. But Ranalli said the new location and the addition of a parking lot between the Terminal A and Terminal B buildings will greatly aid traffic flow along Furhrmann Boulevard after concerts. 

“We know this partly because when we opened up the Lakeside Lawn and held a few large-scale events there over the past few years, we saw that you can get in and out of this location much easier than you could at the old one,” Ranalli said.

Scot Fisher, who oversees Asbury Arts Center and Babeville, said he believes “the idea of a mini-Darien Lake or Artpark on the waterfront” will create significant traffic problems on event days.  

“What did Darien Lake do for the town of Darien? It created a bunch of traffic,” Fisher said. “Similarly, this Outer Harbor venue will create a traffic nightmare for the people who go to the concerts. But it will also create a traffic nightmare for people who want to do other things in the area on those days when there is a concert.”

GBNRTC Travel Demand Model

Buffalo Outer Harbor GBNRTC Travel Demand Model. (Courtesy of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation.) 

The traffic model used an event-based national average of 2.6 occupants per vehicle and, based on the fact that there are no viable means of public mass transit to the Outer Harbor, “computed to approximately 3,000 vehicles arriving for the event, with the remainder associated with alternative means of travel,” according to GBNRTC Acting Executive Director Richard Guarino. 

“This breakdown was then applied to the simulation tool, where it was added to an average of peak-period traffic counts already traveling the surrounding roadways,” Guarino said. “It was determined through this analysis that when amphitheater event-based traffic accesses the Buffalo Outer Harbor over a two-hour period, there is little to no impact on congestion or vehicular delay.”

Although post-concert conditions were not analyzed in the travel demand model, Guarino said the rush to disperse at the end of the evening could cause some congestion, particularly in the parking lots.

“When all 3,000 vehicles access the Outer Harbor within a decreased window of time, congestion will begin to manifest at vehicular conflict points,” he said. “Once traffic disperses in different directions at Fuhrman Boulevard intersections, however, departing traffic will have little impact on surrounding roadways and operations.”

This theory is likely to be put to the test during the May 29 T-Pain show. The last time he was here, for a free concert in 2016 at Canalside, 25,000 people showed up.

Outer Harbor music pavilion

A rendering of the pavilion on the Outer Harbor.

Ranalli said last summer’s Rick Ross show “was a great test, and it went reasonably well,” in terms of traffic flow. The five to seven shows planned for this summer will further test the model, he said. 

“The Rick Ross show was a significantly large crowd – 8,000-plus,” he said. “The concerts this summer and during the summer of 2023 will give us the chance to get used to the site and the setup, prior to the full opening in 2024. This will allow us to work out the kinks over the next few years.

“I just don’t expect it to be that crazy.”

