Planners push back on concerns of 'traffic nightmare' at Outer Harbor concert site

The assessment also said the Outer Harbor plan “does not include any major developments that would be expected to generate significantly more traffic than existing facilities.”

The Erie County Harbor Development Corporation's assessment of the travel demand model for the new concert pavilion site – about a mile south of the former concert location on the grounds of what was once the Pier Restaurant – suggests multiple avenues of entry and exit for concertgoers should allow for relatively smooth traffic flow surrounding events.

Harbor Development Corporation Executive Director Steve Ranalli has heard the concerns about traffic, but said traffic flow improved significantly over the course of several live events last summer, and expressed confidence they were on the right track.

“I get it,” Ranalli said, in reference to frustrations with post-concert traffic expressed by some attendees. “I think people remember the old days – say, Guns ’n’ Roses, and the Edgefests back in 2013 and ’14, the big shows out at the old Pier site, when everyone drove up the cul de sac at the north end of Fuhrmann Boulevard.”