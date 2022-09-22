The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music is Art non-profit organization. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers.

Episode 6: Perilous

If you know anything about the history of alternative music in Buffalo, then you’ve likely come across the name Pauline Digati-Tripodi.

A founding member of the legendary new wave/punk/power-pop outfit Pauline & the Perils, the singer and infectiously energetic frontwoman has also been part of the Throbs, the Rain and the Promise, all members of the class of primal Buffalo artists emerging from venues such as McVans and the Continental during the 1980s alternative music boom.

Pauline’s newest venture finds her fronting the delightfully decadent garage rock/power-pop outfit Perilous, a quartet with a penchant for brutal guitar riffs and infectious chorus hooks. The band’s debut single, “Rock ’n’ Roll Kiss,” made it into heavy rotation on infamous Los Angeles DJ Rodney Bingenheimer’s show on Sirius XM’s “Underground Garage.”

The band members prefer to go by their first names only, in what seems like an appropriate nod to bands like the Ramones, who operated with a similar ethic. And so, singer Pauline is joined by guitarist BobCat, bassist Renee and drummer Paul, who between them boast a pedigree that cuts to the quick of our region’s enduring affinity for gritty, grimy and giddy guitar “rawk.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Recently, Perilous performed a torrid set as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Music is Art Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks.

“We had so much fun playing MIA Fest,” Pauline said. “Good stage, good sound, great crowd. My band – I just love them to pieces. They were fantastic. The people that came to see us were really into it, too. I got them to sing along and chant with their fists raised, which was what I absolutely love doing.

“Mostly what that was all about, and what it’s always about with us, is the love. The love I feel from anyone. Hopefully, the love they feel from us.”

Perilous recently headed to Moletrax Studio in Syracuse, where the band recorded its debut EP, to begin work on a full-length album that Pauline said will be released hopefully before Christmas in multiple formats, including vinyl.

. . .

Upcoming Perilous shows: With the Enemies and Greta at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rockin’ Buffalo, 1800 Union Road, West Seneca. With the Enemies at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Sportmen’s Tavern, 321 Amherst St.

. . .