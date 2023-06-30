Here are some of the new events announced this week.

Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen with Mayday. 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Outer Harbor Lakeside Event Lawn as part of the Outer Harbor Concert Series. General admission tickets are $20 (tixr.com).

Pat Metheny. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Mainstage Theatre at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, North Campus, Amherst. Tickets are $45, $59 and $69 (ticketmaster.com, patmetheny.com, ubcfa.org and at the UBCFA box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays).

Erie County Fair. Aug. 9-20 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Admission tickets go on sale starting July 1 at ecfair.org. Tickets are $17 online and $20 at the gate. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Apashe with Live Brass Ensemble. 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Town Ballroom. 681 Main St. Tickets are $25 (townballroom.com).

Smokey Robinson. 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets are $81-$147 (ticketmaster.ca).

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Samantha Fish. 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets start at $58 (ticketmaster.ca).

The Price is Right Live!. Oct. 12-15 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Shows are at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 9 p.m. Oct. 13-14, 3 p.m. Oct. 15 (ticketmaster.ca).