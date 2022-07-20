Pappy Martin Masten Jazz Festival celebrates women, seeks to strengthen musical legacy

Buffalo is a jazz city.

But, as is the case with any legacy, our city’s deep roots in the tradition of jazz need nurturing, particularly if we want those roots to yield new growth.

Dawn Martin Berry-Walker, daughter of the late jazz bassist, community activist and educator Pappy Martin, has made it her life’s mission to nurture those roots. As the inheritor of her father’s legacy, Berry-Walker oversees the annual Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival – the 27th edition of which takes place on the side lawn of the Buffalo Museum of Science on July 24 and July 31 – as well as other events including the annual John Coltrane Festival, to be held in September, and the Love Supreme School of Music.

“We do have to capitalize and build on what we have in Buffalo,” Berry-Walker said. “When I came up, in the '60s, there was music everywhere. We could walk from the Pine Grill to the Revilot to the Bon Ton to the Royal Arms, any night of the week, and hear live music.

“The music that I heard and that I was raised with saved my life, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. It provided joy and the balance needed to live this duality as an African American. So I am dedicated to making sure the next generation has that option available – to be able to turn to the music to balance out so many of the other things we have to deal with, in this city and in this country.”

This year’s Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival bears the imprimatur “Celebrating Women in Jazz,” and will feature a lineup of woman-led and woman-featuring ensembles, among them headliners the Baylor Project, Curtis Lundy with Brianna Thomas, Endea Owens & the Cookout and the Shamie Royston Quartet, as well as regional artists George Caldwell with Curtis Lovell, Darcel Blue, Carol McLaughlin with Joyce Carolyn, Zhanna Reed and Charles Reedy with Sandra Gilliam.

For Berry-Walker, this celebration of female artistry has been a long time coming.

“This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while, and we’ve been sporadically presenting women artists. But this year, it needed to be more," she said, mentioning that the Betty Carter Festival, held May 14 at Antioch Baptist Church as an impetus to produce more programming featuring women artists. In a tragic coincidence, that festival was on the the same day as the racist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets.

“Women are underrepresented everywhere, in everything, including jazz. That’s part of a general societal and cultural minimizing of women and their strengths, their talents and contributions," she said. "Our summer festival features all women-led or women-featured groups. And our John Coltrane event in September will do the same.”

Berry-Walker’s personal experience underscores the need to celebrate women, she said, particularly during a time when women’s civil rights are being challenged in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“I was a math teacher for 33 years in Buffalo Public Schools and at the university,” she said. “And even when I was in high school, I was highly discouraged from pursuing math. In my junior year, they were telling me, ‘You should take some shorthand or typing.’ I had to bring my mother in to insist that they allow me to pursue math on a higher level.

“It starts so simply, just like that, you know? This male-dominated, sexist point of view. It’s in everything. And jazz is part of that everything.”

Berry-Walker is adamant about the need to preserve and celebrate the Buffalo jazz tradition, but she is also eager to embrace the fact that jazz, by its very nature as an exploratory and improvisation-heavy medium, must continue on its evolutionary path. In her view, embracing that duality highlights the music’s power as a source of healing and soulful elevation, particularly in Buffalo, a community badly in need of both.

“Jazz is healing music. I recently read a study that found that listening to jazz can boost your immune levels. We want to present the authenticity of the music, to emphasize its healing powers, so we are very concentrated on traditional jazz, while at the same time welcoming and appreciating newer forms of the genre. So we’ve continued the Love Supreme School of Music, started by my father. It’s a free music school, and we are making a very conscious effort to make sure that young people, including a lot of young girls, are exposed to the deep traditions of the music. We want them to know it’s their music."

Toward that end, Berry-Walker said it is essential that the Pappy Martin Masten Legacy Jazz Festivals remain in predominantly Black communities.

“You know, it was suggested that we move our festival to Canalside. But my father felt this way, and I’ve followed him – we need to keep it in our neighborhood, because our children don’t hear this music," she said.

“With us being in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, there’s guys playing basketball right there, for example, and we’re actually grooming their ears to be able to appreciate the music, even if they’re not aware. My granddaughter – she’s 15, so she listens to what she listens to. But now, she’s recognizing things that I’ve been playing her for years – ‘Oh, that’s Ella Fitzgerald.’

“So I believe it really starts the organic way, through simple exposure. If you’re exposed to this music, there’s no way you would not love it.”

PREVIEW

2 p.m. July 24 and 31 outside on the Buffalo Museum of Science side lawn, Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Free. Bring lawn chairs. With food and beverage vendors. Below is the schedule.

July 24

2 p.m.: Charles Reedy Quartet featuring Sandra Gilliam

2:45 p.m.: George Caldwell with Curtis Lovell

4 p.m.: Shamie Royston with Mimi Jones

5:45 p.m.: Endea Owens & The Cookout

7:20 p.m.: Darcel Blue

July 31

2 p.m.: Zhanna Reed

2:45 p.m.: Love Supreme School of Music Students with Faculty

4 p.m.: The Baylor Project

5:45 p.m.: Curtis Lundy and UMOJA featuring Brianna Thomas

7:20 p.m.: Carol McLaughlin featuring Joyce Carolyn