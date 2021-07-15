 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival returns for 26th year
0 comments

Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival returns for 26th year

Support this work for $1 a month

The Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival, one of the longest running music festivals in Buffalo, returns for two days outside the Buffalo Museum of Science from 3 to 8 p.m. July 18 and July 25.

The 26th event celebrates jazz bassists in honor of founder Pappy Martin, with performances by such internationally known bassists as Nat Reeves, Curtis Lundy and Matt Reeves.

Martin was a local jazz icon, band leader and musician who played with such greats as Aretha Franklin, Ruth Brown, Johnny Griffin, Billy Taylor, Betty Carter and Al Hibbler. A community activist, he founded the Love Supreme School of Music that launched careers of many local and national musicians. He was the co-founder of the Masten Jazz Festival. He died in 2015.

The concert is free. Bring a chair or blanket. For full information, visit pmljazz.com.

Here are the daily schedules.

July 18

Hosted by Terri Davis, former radio host and retired Buffalo firefighter.

3 p.m.: Adrian Benton Band

4 p.m.: George Caldwell

5 p.m.: Trigger and the Sermon

6 p.m.: Drea D’Nur

7 p.m.: Will Holton

Curtis Lundy Pappy Martin festival

Curtis Lundy is among the great bassists performing as part of the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival.

July 25

Hosted by Sheila Anderson ("Queen of Hang"), WBGO 88.3FM Radio/New Jersey.

3 p.m.: Love Supreme School of Music

4 p.m.: Nat Reeves State of Emergency Band with bassist Nat Reeves plus Eddie Henderson (trumpet), Rick Germanson (piano), Steve Davis (trombone) and Eric McPherson (drums).

5:30 p.m.: Curtis Lundy and Umoja featuring bassist Curtis Lundy plus Orrin Evans (piano), Warren Wolf (vibraphone), Stacy Dilliard (saxophone), Brandee Younger (harp) and Terreon Gully (drums).

7 p.m.: Ron Carter Trio with bassist Ron Carter plus Russell Malone (guitar) and Donald Vega (piano).

                   

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton find 'true happiness' in each other

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ready to ‘Vax That Thang Up’? Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X have a song for you
Music

Ready to ‘Vax That Thang Up’? Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X have a song for you

  • Updated

Now’s the time to vax that thang up. That’s the message coming from rappers Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X, who have released an updated version of the 1998 party anthem “Back That Azz Up,” aka “Back That Thang Up,” that urges people to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines. The new “Vax That Thang Up” lyrics, in part: "[B]efore you find a date yeah, you gotta wait yeah/ Gotta go vaccinate yeah, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News