Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival returns for 26th year

The Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival, one of the longest running music festivals in Buffalo, returns for two days outside the Buffalo Museum of Science from 3 to 8 p.m. July 18 and July 25.

The 26th event celebrates jazz bassists in honor of founder Pappy Martin, with performances by such internationally known bassists as Nat Reeves, Curtis Lundy and Matt Reeves.

Martin was a local jazz icon, band leader and musician who played with such greats as Aretha Franklin, Ruth Brown, Johnny Griffin, Billy Taylor, Betty Carter and Al Hibbler. A community activist, he founded the Love Supreme School of Music that launched careers of many local and national musicians. He was the co-founder of the Masten Jazz Festival. He died in 2015.

The concert is free. Bring a chair or blanket. For full information, visit pmljazz.com.

Here are the daily schedules.

July 18

Hosted by Terri Davis, former radio host and retired Buffalo firefighter.

3 p.m.: Adrian Benton Band

4 p.m.: George Caldwell