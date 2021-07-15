Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival returns for 26th year

The Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival, one of the longest running music festivals in Buffalo, returns for two days outside the Buffalo Museum of Science from 3 to 8 p.m. July 18 and July 25.
The 26th event celebrates jazz bassists in honor of founder Pappy Martin, with performances by such internationally known bassists as Nat Reeves, Curtis Lundy and Matt Reeves.
Martin was a local jazz icon, band leader and musician who played with such greats as Aretha Franklin, Ruth Brown, Johnny Griffin, Billy Taylor, Betty Carter and Al Hibbler. A community activist, he founded the Love Supreme School of Music that launched careers of many local and national musicians. He was the co-founder of the Masten Jazz Festival. He died in 2015.
The concert is free. Bring a chair or blanket. For full information, visit pmljazz.com.
“This Love Thing,” a collaboration between Buffalo singer, songwriter and activist Drea D’Nur and founder/executive director of Chicago’s Inner-City Muslim Action Network and MacArthur fellow Rami Nashashibi, has already garnered critical acclaim.
Here are the daily schedules.
July 18
Hosted by Terri Davis, former radio host and retired Buffalo firefighter.
3 p.m.: Adrian Benton Band
4 p.m.: George Caldwell
5 p.m.: Trigger and the Sermon
6 p.m.: Drea D’Nur
7 p.m.: Will Holton
July 25
Hosted by Sheila Anderson ("Queen of Hang"), WBGO 88.3FM Radio/New Jersey.
3 p.m.: Love Supreme School of Music
4 p.m.: Nat Reeves State of Emergency Band with bassist Nat Reeves plus Eddie Henderson (trumpet), Rick Germanson (piano), Steve Davis (trombone) and Eric McPherson (drums).
5:30 p.m.: Curtis Lundy and Umoja featuring bassist Curtis Lundy plus Orrin Evans (piano), Warren Wolf (vibraphone), Stacy Dilliard (saxophone), Brandee Younger (harp) and Terreon Gully (drums).
7 p.m.: Ron Carter Trio with bassist Ron Carter plus Russell Malone (guitar) and Donald Vega (piano).