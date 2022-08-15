Outlaw Music Festival stop was celebration of cowboys, crooning

Famed Outlaw Music Festival brought six sonically diverse acts from its rotating roster of talent to Darien Lake Amphitheater on Sunday night, a celebration of cowboys, crooning and cannabis. Headlining, of course, was paterfamilias Willie Nelson & Family, while ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty and Particle Kid completed the bill.

Established in 2016, as the massive onstage banner and tour merch note, Outlaw Music Festival focuses on the outlaw country genre Nelson devised in the 70s, a more raucous, rootsy style of country music. Cannabis-related gear was also for sale inside the venue: WeedMaps for locating local dispensaries, Willie's Reserve, and earthy clothing and accessories.

Particle Kid, aka Micah Nelson (Willie's son), opened up the show. Performing a concise set of his "future-folk" material, he performed a larger role later during his father's set – on both guitar and backup and lead vocals. Particle Kid's catchiest song, "Everything is (expletive)," with ear-grabbing lyrics about the evolution of corporate greed, would be performed with Willie Nelson & Family hours later. Particle Kid covered Neil Young's "Angry World" before ending his engaging mini-set: "Thanks for coming out early and listening to my weird songs."

Nashville-based The War and Treaty, married couple Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, brought some gospel vibes to the festival – most notably on their song "Keep on Sailing," which featured some some rising, churchy organ. The duo and band closed with two more of their excellent originals, "Yesterday's Burn," and "Blank Page."

Charley Crockett and band played songs incorporating mariachi, R&B and honky-tonk vibes. Trumpet riffs, accordion textures and banjo licks kept the set jumping. Paying homage to a fellow Texan, Crockett and band performed a couple songs by honky-tonk singer-songwriter James “Slim” Hand, including his "Midnight Run."

A set highlight was Crockett's original "Trinity River" from his latest release "The Man from Waco," with triple-threat Kullen Fox on keys, trumpet and accordion. Before departing, Crockett said, "It's one of the greatest honors of my life to be on this stage – next time we'll be twice as good."

Bandleader Zach Bryan, performing in a blue Buffalo Sabres T-shirt, was one of the youngest artists on the roster. His band is rich with banjo, fiddle and pedal steel guitar – and Bryan's adroit songwriting. Opener "Open the Gate" is one from his triple album, "American Heartbreak," released this year. Poetic ballad "Something in the Orange" and party-ready "Revival" were exemplary moments – the latter with one of the best refrains of recent note: "Baptize me in a bottle of Beam and put Johnny on the vinyl."

The Outlaw banner was whisked away for the set of trio ZZ Top, who instead performed in colorful beams of light, in front of racks of pretty white amps. Signature shades, beards and ever-changing guitars (along with synchronized stage boogying) are equivalent to the appeal and showmanship of the rocky, rich baritone and guitar licks of Billy Gibbons, bass work by Elwood Francis and Frank Beard "on the skins."

Their vintage hits, including "Pearl Necklace," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs," sounded fresh; their covers well-chosen – blues ballads "I Thank You" by Sam & Dave, and Merle Travis' "Sixteen Tons" (one of several audience sing-alongs). ZZ Top had a jacket change (black to red) for their three-song encore, ending with "La Grange" as twin bubble machines pumped out more fun visuals.

A huge Texas flag was unfurled. It was Willie time. "How y'all doin'?" Nelson asked as he took the stage with The Family, settling onto a chair front and center – son Micah seated next to him. Whereas Nelson strums his famed acoustic guitar Trigger (there were several close-ups of the instrument during the set on the amphitheater's video monitors), Micah plays a newer acoustic. The pair shared vocal duties on songs from Nelson's career of many decades, in their own styles: Willie's signature tremolo, Micah's more lyrical.

Necessary Nelson songs "On the Road Again," "Always on My Mind," a Gwen McCrae cover, and "Georgia on My Mind," a Hoagy Carmichael cover, were on the setlist. There was the "Everything is (expletive)" reappearance, as well as another Micah tune, written for dad, "If I Die When I'm High I'll Be Halfway to Heaven." The end-of-set's "Will the Circle Be Unbroken/I'll Fly Away" had Crockett, War and Treaty and ZZ Top joining the familial magic.