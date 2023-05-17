Live music returns to the waterfront with the opening of the Outer Harbor Concert Series at the Lakeside Event Lawn on May 20 with American punk-rock band Gaslight Anthem.

It will be the final season at the Lakeside Event Lawn (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.) in anticipation of the opening of the permanent $13 million Outer Harbor Events Center that will have a capacity of 8,000 for concerts and events. While the new Events Center, which also has been referred to as the Outer Harbor Pavilion, is expected to be ready by fall, it won't host large-scale events until 2024.

For summer 2023, six outdoor concerts have been announced so far with more expected. Following are the dates with details on parking, gates and performance times as available, plus more information on what you can and can't bring inside the concert perimeter. Remember to allow yourself time for traffic, parking and security checks.

Gaslight Anthem with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe, May 20. Parking lots open at 6 p.m., gates at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Stefan Sanders and Strictly Hip, July 15. Parking lots open at 6 p.m., gates at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m.

Alter Bridge, Sevendust and Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen), Aug. 1. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 3. Parking lots open at 5 p.m., doors at 6 p.m.

Arkells and K. Flay, Aug. 12. Parking lots open at 5 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., the show is at 7 p.m.

Jimmy Eat Word, Manchester Orchestra, Middle Kids, Aug. 25. Parking lots open at 4 p.m., gates at 5 p.m., the show is at 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO

Parking: It’s first-come, first-served free parking for ticket holders in the lot at 875 Fuhrmann Blvd. Additional parking is available along Fuhrmann Boulevard. Ride-sharing is encouraged. A Reddy Bike Share station is next to the venue along Fuhrmann Boulevard.

Bags/purses: Diaper bags and small purses/wallets are permitted but limited to no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches. Backpacks and large totes, etc., are prohibited. All bags and concertgoers are “subject to security inspection.”

What else is OK to bring:

Chairs are allowed unless noted on the concert page and will only be allowed in designated seating areas.

Service animals

The list of what you can't bring includes:

Outside food, beverages and coolers (food is sold inside)

Umbrellas

Bicycles (within the secure perimeter)

Glass containers

Laser pointers

Air horns

Selfie sticks, tripods, monopods

Professional video and photo cameras, recording devices

Weapons

Illegal drugs

Fireworks

For more information on concerts and tickets, visit buffalowaterfront.com/concerts.