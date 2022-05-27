Outer Harbor concert FAQs: How and when to get there, what to leave at home and more

The Buffalo Outer Harbor summer concert season kicks off this weekend with the arrival of rapper and producer T-Pain for a sold-out concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at the new Lakeside Event Lawn, future site of the Buffalo Outer Harbor Concert Pavilion.

T-Pain already has a warm spot in his heart for summer concerts in Buffalo. His 2016 headlining set in a free concert at Canalside was a capacity event with in excess of 25,000 attendees inside the gates and thousands more outside by the time T-Pain hit the stage. Following the show, T-Pain expressed gratitude to Buffalo fans via social media, proclaiming that the Canalside gig “restored my faith in what I'm doin’ and let me know I need to keep goin’.”

The T-Pain show is the first of several large-scale concerts booked so far for the Lakeside Event Lawn. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about attending the Outer Harbor concerts.

How do I get to the event?

The Lakeside Event Lawn is at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. The venue is accessible via the Fuhrmann Boulevard exit off the Skyway, Ohio Street from the north, and Route 5 from the south. The parking lots adjacent to the venue are free to ticketholders and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We added two additional parking lots for this season,” said Lauren Moloney Ford, Buffalo Waterfront Management Group general manager, referencing lots in front of the old Terminal A building, adjacent to the Lakeside Event Lawn. Parking is also available along Fuhrmann Boulevard.

“And we strongly encourage people to carpool, ride-share, or bike to the venue,” Ford said. A Reddy Bikeshare station is adjacent to the venue along Fuhrmann Boulevard.

What time do gates open, and what time are you recommending people arrive?

Parking lots will open at 4 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. It's always better to arrive a bit early than to rush to the gig at the last minute. Staggered arrival times improve traffic flow. And traffic flow has always been an issue at concerts on the Outer Harbor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

What time is T-Pain expected to hit the stage?

Set times have not been released, but openers Honeycomb, Young Cash and Erica Banks will kick off proceedings shortly after the gates open at 5 p.m. T-Pain will likely take the stage between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Gusto's Guide to Summer There is something special about summertime in Buffalo. So we’re always on the lookout for things to do. That’s what this guide is all about. …

Are there items I can’t bring into the concert?

Among the items not allowed into the venue are chairs, umbrellas, outside food and beverages, backpacks, weapons, pets (except for licensed service animals), laser pointers, air horns, fireworks, glass and professional cameras, video cameras or recording devices. Also, bicycles are not allowed inside the concert grounds. A full list of prohibited items and admittance protocols can be found here.

In the wake of recent tragic events, are there additional security protocols in place?

“We are actively working with our security partners and Buffalo Police to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for our patrons and staff, in response to recent tragedies in Buffalo and around the country,” Ford said. “We will be implementing the highest standards of screening at the front gate and will have full security and police presence throughout the event – on the interior and exterior of the venue.”

Are there any Covid protocols?

Organizers said they are complying with all current New York State Department of Health guidelines. “At this time, our outdoor venue does not require Covid protocols to be in place,” Ford said.

Are there official estimates of what size crowd is expected?

“We are limiting capacity of this show, so we can ensure ample event parking and traffic control,” Ford said, noting that a crowd of "4,000 to 5,000" is expected.

What are the other Outer Harbor concerts?

Jimmie Allen on June 2, Summer Jam 2022 featuring Tyga on June 11, Ja Rule on June 24, Moe. on July 7, Taking Back Sunday on July 10, The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with The Strictly Hip on July 22, Nas on July 23 and Deadmau5 on Sept. 17. Organizers said additional shows will be announced.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.