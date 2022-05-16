 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Out of respect,' Garth Brooks postpones on-sale date for Highmark Stadium concert

Jan. 25, 2008 (copy) Garth Brooks

Country superstar Garth Brooks has postponed the on-sale date for his summer concert at Highmark Stadium out of "respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through."

 Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Country superstar Garth Brooks announced Monday that he is postponing the sale of tickets to his Highmark Stadium concert "out of respect" for Buffalo after a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others in an East Side Tops supermarket.

"At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act," Brooks said in a statement.

The concert date of July 23 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park remains the same. Tickets were initially going on sale May 20; a new on-sale date will be announced in the coming weeks. Seating will be in the round and tickets are $98.50.

This is the first time Brooks has performed in Buffalo in more than seven years. He twice did a string of six concerts in KeyBank Center – in 2015 and 1998. In 1998, the singer and his now-wife Trisha Yearwood performed a song that was broadcast live on the Country Music Awards. According to promoters, the Highmark Stadium show will be his last major stadium appearance in the New York State/Ontario/Pennsylvania region.

