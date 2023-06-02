Here's a look at the new show announcements this week.

Our Lady Peace. July 14 at the Outer Harbor Concert Series, Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. Parking opens at 5 p.m., gates at 6 and the concert is at 7. Tickets are $39 general admission and $60 for VIP (tixr.com/e/71288).

John Tesh Big Band Live. 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $39 general admission, $89 VIP (rivieratheatre.org).

Niall Horan. 7:30 p.m. June 22, 2024, at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center. General sale starts at 10 a.m. June 2 (ticketmaster.com).

Sublime with Rome, plus Funktional Flow. 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Artpark Amphitheater. General admission (chairs, blankets allowed), $20; front of stage (standing), $39; reserved seating, $49 (ticketmaster.com, box office). Tickets increase $5 the week of the show.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Avalon Theatre, Niagara Fallsview Resort, Niagara Falls, Canada (ticketmaster.ca).

Sergio Mendes. Oct. 2-4 at the Avalon Theatre, Niagara Fallsview Resort, Niagara Falls, Canada. Times are 3 p.m. Oct. 2-3 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 (ticketmaster.ca).

The Foolers. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo, Amherst. Tickets are $42.25 to $62.25 with VIP packages available at $92.25 (ticketmaster.com).