Organ Fairchild offers ‘a rebirth’ for three veteran Buffalo musicians

I asked Ruch if, as many musicians on both the local and national scale have noted publicly, there were any upsides to the relative paucity of available live gigs during the worst days of the pandemic. Did necessity become the mother of invention for Organ Fairchild?

“Covid definitely allowed us to record more than we would have been able to otherwise, although there were those awkward periods where we weren’t sure how safe it was for the three of us to even get together, masked, in close confines,” the guitarist said. “So there were lots of stops and starts. But there were bright spots and nice outcomes.”

One of those outcomes is the band’s debut album, “Brewed in Buffalo,” tracked at drummer Kertzie’s home studio in Amherst, and mastered by Buffalo native Alan Evans of Soulive, at his Iron Wax Studios in Massachusetts. The album's release will be celebrated with a performance on Oct. 22 at The Cave (71 Military Road).

With the album out and gaining listeners via streaming as far away as Brazil, New Zealand, Argentina, Spain and Israel, Ruch said the plan is to hit the road and build on that buzz, with gigs in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Erie, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany on the horizon.