One last hug for P.J. Barbalato, doorman supreme

"He's been the anchor at that door for years," Rubino told The News in 1997. "We very rarely have any problems here. And that's because of how you're treated. He's not your average bouncer. He hugs everybody.”

Those hugs felt genuine, and I began looking forward to them as Nietzsche’s became my musical home base throughout the 1990s, as both a musician and a fan. P.J. introduced me to many people who would become friends, among them late musician Michael Meldrum, and members of the Pine Dogs and the Steam Donkeys.

"His enthusiasm for live music and musicians made him the perfect doorman for a legendary music club,” musician, painter and educator Rob Lynch said shortly after P.J.’s passing. “His deep respect toward fellow musicians was always wrapped in a warm and welcoming hug.”

Lynch rightly notes that P.J.’s own musicianship – he was a bassist and singer, performing with Random Factor and Van Gogh’s Ear, and guesting with countless others – was at the core of what sure appeared to be an abiding love for his job. If he thought you were a good musician doing it for the right reasons, he showed you respect. And that respect felt like a gift.