One last hug for P.J. Barbalato, doorman supreme

The first time I walked into Nietzsche’s, shortly after moving to Buffalo in the summer of 1990, I was somewhat startled when the doorman greeted me as if I had been expected.
He smiled warmly, asked me my name, and gave me a hug. Then the smile gave way to a stern countenance.
“ID?”
“Oh… er, yeah, here ya go, man. I just turned 21 in July…”
He studied my license intently, looking at me over the top of his glasses to check my face against the one on my driver’s license. Then the warm smile returned. And I got another hug.
I had just met Peter J. Barbalato. And though I didn’t know it at the time, I’d had the first of a quarter century’s worth of hugs from P.J., the man who acted as the face of Nietzsche’s from nearly the moment that owner Joe Rubino opened the revered Allentown music club’s doors, in 1982.
When P.J. died on Jan. 20, the memories came flooding back, and with them, the realization that I had lost a friend and a deep connection to the path my life followed after that first meeting.
P.J. BARBALATO THE ANCHOR MAN It’s Saturday night on Allen Street, and a small crowd is gathered near the front stoop of Nietzsche’s. “Hey, P.J., who’s playing tonight?” a passer-by asks. “It’s a cool band,” doorman P.J. Barbalato answers with genuine enthusiasm as he spouts the band’s attributes. “I just moved to Buffalo,” a young woman says, handing Barbalato
It hit me that P.J. always made me feel like I was a necessary part of the Buffalo music community. And I am far from alone. Because P.J. made seemingly everyone he encountered on a regular basis feel special, as if they belonged there, that the scene somehow wouldn’t be complete without them.
"He's been the anchor at that door for years," Rubino told The News in 1997. "We very rarely have any problems here. And that's because of how you're treated. He's not your average bouncer. He hugs everybody.”
Those hugs felt genuine, and I began looking forward to them as Nietzsche’s became my musical home base throughout the 1990s, as both a musician and a fan. P.J. introduced me to many people who would become friends, among them late musician Michael Meldrum, and members of the Pine Dogs and the Steam Donkeys.
"His enthusiasm for live music and musicians made him the perfect doorman for a legendary music club,” musician, painter and educator Rob Lynch said shortly after P.J.’s passing. “His deep respect toward fellow musicians was always wrapped in a warm and welcoming hug.”
Lynch rightly notes that P.J.’s own musicianship – he was a bassist and singer, performing with Random Factor and Van Gogh’s Ear, and guesting with countless others – was at the core of what sure appeared to be an abiding love for his job. If he thought you were a good musician doing it for the right reasons, he showed you respect. And that respect felt like a gift.
In 1996, the Tails – the band I played guitar with throughout that decade, and the reason I moved to Buffalo – played a release party at Nietzsche’s celebrating our album “Spiral World.” We had a strong following at the time, and the place was packed. P.J. seemed excited to be working the door that night, proud to be handling the money, and psyched to meet in the upstairs staff office at the end of the night to “settle up.” He counted out the tattered bills meticulously, handed them over, and then gave me one of the best hugs he’d ever given me.
Then we went back downstairs, and he helped myself and my bandmates stand on barstools to sign the Nietzsche’s ceiling, which was a huge honor.
That was one of the greatest nights of my life. And my memories of it will forever be tied to P.J. and his kindness and enthusiasm.
“P.J. was such a part of our lives,” musician Tom Fenton posted on social media over the weekend. “The Fibs played at Nietzsche’s every Friday, from 1990 to ’97, with P.J. working the door and wailing harmonies with us. When introducing the band, we’d introduce him as our spiritual advisor. One of the sweetest souls I’ve ever known.”
Local music journalist and Nietzsche’s regular Kevin Hosey nailed the essence of what we as a music community have lost with P.J.’s passing, with another of the many social media tributes honoring the man.
“P.J. Barbalato was proof there were still good, decent, funny & personable people in Buffalo clubs & (the local) music industry,” Hosey wrote.
PJ Barbalato was proof there were still good, decent, funny & personable people in Buffalo clubs & music industry. You never passed on 1 of his hugs at Nietzsche's or elsewhere; when his health worsened, you made sure you hugged him, not wanting to miss a chance just in case. 1/2— Kevin J. Still Wears a Mask Hosey (@KJHosey) January 23, 2022
When P.J. was diagnosed with cancer in 2007, many of the musicians he loved reflected that love back at him, when they performed a fundraiser to help offset his medical bills. The Pine Dogs, the Steam Donkeys, Outer Circle Orchestra, John & Mary, the Fibs, the Tails, Ann Philippone and the Great Train Robbery took the stage at Nietzsche’s that night and helped a full house offer P.J. a group hug.
I received a letter from P.J. not long after, expressing the gratitude he felt for the warmth shown him that evening by the musicians he loved and the music community he served. It’s a beautiful letter, all the more moving for being handwritten and lovingly signed. I treasure it.
Farewell, P.J. Buffalo feels colder knowing you’re gone.