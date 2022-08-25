O'Mega Red brings 'hip-rock' to 'Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers'

The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music is Art foundation. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers.

Episode 3: O’Mega Red

O’Mega Red – born Robert Grant in Boston, Mass., but a citizen of Buffalo since 2009 – is a musician, rapper, producer and entrepreneur whose journey reflects the evolution of American music over the past several decades.

He grew up in a family home that regularly resounded with the sounds of jazz, rock and classic soul music. Eventually, that musical education-by-osmosis created a strong foundation for a burgeoning interest in hip-hop.

“I was born in the '70s, and that was a huge transitional time in music, and in society in general, with integration and busing happening,” he recalled. “There was still the hippie thing going on, and my mom loved Jimi Hendrix. Disco was happening. I was born in ’76, so I caught all of that as a child. Then, as hip-hop started evolving and you’d hear a lot of samples from jazz records and James Brown records, I would start to emulate those on my saxophone, which I’d been playing since third grade. Of course, in jazz, there’s a lot of improvisation, and in hip-hop, that improvisation is called freestyling. So I could see all these connections.”

The taut, on-point lyricism and aggressive, beautifully grimy grooves informing Red’s body of work – which includes collaborations with Ziggy Marley, KRS-One and the late Donna Summer, who was his aunt – also reflects a long-standing interest in rock music.

“Growing up in Boston, I heard a lot of Aerosmith and I was also into the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” he said. “Being a musician, I listened to everything. Being involved in marching band, jazz band, classical ensembles, you played all of these different songs. I was just a fan of music, in general.”

Red describes rock and hip-hop as “sister genres” and points to the fact “rock originated from Black culture” as proof music evolves in a circular fashion, and that all of these genre subdivisions are in fact connected.

“I fuse a lot of different genres and always have,” he said. “But now, the genre I’m really trying to make is what I call ‘hip-rock.’ ”

Upcoming O’Mega Red shows: Sept. 10 at the Music is Art Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

